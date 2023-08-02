Horror unveiled: Man arrested for keeping woman as sex slave for 14 years in Russia

Discover the horrifying case in Russia where a man was arrested for holding a woman as a sex slave for 14 years, facing charges of murder and torture, as the authorities uncover shocking evidence.

A shocking incident has come to light in Chelyabinsk, western Russia, where a man has been arrested for allegedly keeping a woman as a sex slave for a horrifying 14 years. The 33-year-old woman, known only by her first name Ekaterina, claims to have endured captivity since 2009, during which she was raped over a thousand times. The accused, Vladimir Cheskidov, aged 51, is also facing accusations of murdering another woman in the same house back in 2011.

The authorities took action after Ekaterina managed to escape from her captor and bravely reported the ordeal to the police. Cheskidov's mother is believed to have played a role in helping the woman escape.

In her harrowing account to the police, Ekaterina revealed that she was allowed to leave the bedroom only to perform household chores, and this was enforced at knifepoint. Additionally, she claimed to have endured repeated torture and brutal beatings for minor issues during her captivity.

Upon conducting a search of Cheskidov's one-storey house in Smolino village, the police made a chilling discovery – a collection of sex toys, muzzles, and CDs containing explicit pornography.

Moreover, the local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the shocking recovery of human remains found in the basement of Cheskidov's home. This revelation adds to the gravity of the allegations against him.

According to reports, Cheskidov met Ekaterina in 2009 when she was just 19 years old. He invited her to his house, under the pretext of "drinking alcohol," and once there, he allegedly trapped her in a horrific cycle of abuse and captivity.

Adding to the complexity of the case, Cheskidov is said to be suffering from mental illness. When his condition worsened, he was taken to a local hospital, which provided Ekaterina with an opportunity to escape from the clutches of her tormentor.

In a disturbing twist, Ekaterina informed the authorities that Cheskidov had brought another woman to the house, and a quarrel between them resulted in a tragic outcome in 2011. The woman was allegedly stabbed several times before being killed with a nail puller.

As the investigation unfolds, Cheskidov is now facing multiple serious charges, including murder, rape, and kidnapping.

Currently, he is confined to a mental institution and placed under the supervision of the police. Authorities are working diligently to bring justice to the victims and hold the perpetrator accountable for his heinous actions.