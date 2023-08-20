Hilarious! Dog chews up Boston groom's passport days before destination wedding in Italy

In a playful yet unfortunate turn of events, a mischievous year-and-a-half-old Golden Retriever named Chickie left its master, Donato Frattaroli, in a bind by chewing up his passport just days before his wedding in Italy. The incident has cast uncertainty over Frattaroli and his fiancee Magda Mazri's impending nuptials, scheduled for August 31, as reported by the New York Post.

The couple's wedding plans were thrown into jeopardy when, after a visit to city hall to complete their marriage form, they returned home to discover that Chickie had chewed through multiple pages of Frattaroli's passport.

Determined not to let this setback derail their wedding, the couple is diligently pursuing a passport replacement. They have reached out to local officials for assistance in resolving this passport predicament.

Frattaroli expressed his anxiety over the situation, stating, "I'm just a little stressed." However, he also highlighted the responsiveness of Congressman Stephen Lynch's office and Senator Ed Markey's office in assisting with their efforts. These officials have been in contact with Frattaroli and the State Department to expedite the passport replacement process. He remains hopeful that everything will be resolved smoothly.

The couple's departure to Italy is scheduled for the upcoming Friday, adding a sense of urgency to their passport replacement mission. Frattaroli shared that if he cannot secure a new passport before the flight, he will have to stay home while his fiancee and wedding guests proceed with the journey to Italy without him. He also mentioned the possibility of rejoining the wedding party when they return to the United States if the passport issue persists.