Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters

    As a result of the initial work on a cherrypicker, only the blue bird and the letters "er" remained on one side of the sign. Elon Musk's ambitious rebranding effort is likely to face further scrutiny and coordination with the appropriate authorities before any future attempts to change the company's name.

    Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    Elon Musk's plan to rename Twitter as "X" faced an unexpected roadblock when the police intervened to stop workers from removing the old name from the sign at the company's San Francisco headquarters. The incident occurred on Monday when workers were seen taking down the first letters of the word "Twitter."

    However, local police put a halt to the process, referring to it as "unauthorised work" in an alert sent by the department. The police explained that the social media company had not communicated its plans to remove the sign to the building's owner or the security team.

    The confusion led to the involvement of law enforcement, though it was later determined that no crime had been committed.

    As a result of the initial work on a cherrypicker, only the blue bird and the letters "er" remained on one side of the sign. Elon Musk's ambitious rebranding effort is likely to face further scrutiny and coordination with the appropriate authorities before any future attempts to change the company's name.

    Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, caused a stir when he announced the site's rebranding with a new logo - an X, which he revealed in a tweet. Musk further expressed his plans to gradually phase out the "Twitter" brand, including the iconic bird logo, in favor of the new X symbol.

    The rebranding effort extended beyond just the logo. At Twitter's headquarters, Musk renamed conference rooms, incorporating the letter "X" into their titles. One room was aptly named "s3xy," while another was dubbed "eXposure."

    A photo of the X logo being projected onto Twitter's headquarters was shared by Musk on social media. Interestingly, the font for the new logo was sourced from a discontinued podcast and contributed by a Twitter user, Sawyer Merritt, who co-founded a sustainable clothing business.

    Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter for a whopping $44 billion last year, he has been making significant changes to the platform. The transition to the name X is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about and contentious modifications implemented by Musk.

    Twitter's current Chief Executive, Linda Yaccarino, acknowledged the significance of the rebranding. She emphasized the platform's impact on global communication and praised the introduction of the X logo, stating that it would further transform the way the world interacts in the digital town square.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 7:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from office for 'black magic' to salvage troubled relationship snt

    Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from office for 'black magic' to salvage troubled relationship

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko snt

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office AJR

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office

    Dramatic rescue: Man smashes window to save baby from scorching hot car in Texas (WATCH) snt

    Dramatic rescue: Man smashes window to save baby from scorching hot car in Texas (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from office for 'black magic' to salvage troubled relationship snt

    Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from office for 'black magic' to salvage troubled relationship

    Mixed Dal to Rajma Chawal: 6 popular foods of Haryana vma

    Mixed Dal to Rajma Chawal: 6 popular foods of Haryana

    Football Kylian Mbappe's fitness mantra: How the French footballer stays fit? osf

    Kylian Mbappe's fitness mantra: How the French footballer stays fit?

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko snt

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon