Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters

As a result of the initial work on a cherrypicker, only the blue bird and the letters "er" remained on one side of the sign. Elon Musk's ambitious rebranding effort is likely to face further scrutiny and coordination with the appropriate authorities before any future attempts to change the company's name.

Elon Musk's plan to rename Twitter as "X" faced an unexpected roadblock when the police intervened to stop workers from removing the old name from the sign at the company's San Francisco headquarters. The incident occurred on Monday when workers were seen taking down the first letters of the word "Twitter."

However, local police put a halt to the process, referring to it as "unauthorised work" in an alert sent by the department. The police explained that the social media company had not communicated its plans to remove the sign to the building's owner or the security team.

The confusion led to the involvement of law enforcement, though it was later determined that no crime had been committed.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, caused a stir when he announced the site's rebranding with a new logo - an X, which he revealed in a tweet. Musk further expressed his plans to gradually phase out the "Twitter" brand, including the iconic bird logo, in favor of the new X symbol.

The rebranding effort extended beyond just the logo. At Twitter's headquarters, Musk renamed conference rooms, incorporating the letter "X" into their titles. One room was aptly named "s3xy," while another was dubbed "eXposure."

A photo of the X logo being projected onto Twitter's headquarters was shared by Musk on social media. Interestingly, the font for the new logo was sourced from a discontinued podcast and contributed by a Twitter user, Sawyer Merritt, who co-founded a sustainable clothing business.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter for a whopping $44 billion last year, he has been making significant changes to the platform. The transition to the name X is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about and contentious modifications implemented by Musk.

Twitter's current Chief Executive, Linda Yaccarino, acknowledged the significance of the rebranding. She emphasized the platform's impact on global communication and praised the introduction of the X logo, stating that it would further transform the way the world interacts in the digital town square.