Here's why hashtag 'Elongate' is trending on Twitter

According to report, SpaceX CEO paid the flight attendant who accused Musk of sexual misbehaviour $2,50,000 to keep her quiet. It further suggest that the event occurred in 2016, when Musk was on board, and the payment was paid in 2018.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has given the issue a name after claims surfaced accusing him of sexually abusing a flight attendant and then paying her to keep quiet. "It's sorta great," he commented of the term "Elongate."

"If there's ever a controversy concerning me, please name it Elongate," he tweeted in 2021.

According to Business Insider, the attendant, who used to work on a contract basis for SpaceX's corporate aircraft fleet, accused Musk of exposing himself to her, caressing her leg without consent, and offering to purchase her a horse or an exotic massage. "The flight attendant informed one of her friends that Musk contacted her during a trip in late 2016 and asked the female to visit his room for a full body massage," according to the disclosure note summarising the event.

Musk reportedly offered bringing her a horse for sexual pleasure towards him after discovering that the flight attendant enjoys horseback riding. This prompted her to proceed with the massage without engaging in any sexual activity.

Meanwhile, Musk urged the flight attendant who accused him of sexual misconduct to show further proof to corroborate her allegations that he exposed himself to her in a series of tweets on Friday, which the billionaire SpaceX and Tesla CEO said she would be unable to accomplish since "it never occurred". The Tesla CEO also urged the lady for further information about the supposed encounter. "But I defy this liar who says a buddy saw me 'exposed' to explain just one item, anything at all (scars, tattoos, etc.) that isn't well known. She won't be able to because it never took place," he wrote.

