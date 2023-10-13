'Her belly was ripped open on road, baby was there...' Israeli rescuers collecting bodies recall Hamas horror

Yossi Landau, a veteran corpse collector in Israel, recounts the horrors of the deadliest assault in Israel, which has claimed an estimated 1,200 lives so far. In response to the Hamas assault, Israel has so far hit Gaza with 6,000 bombs according to military figures.

Yossi Landau, an aid worker with Zaka, an organisation that recovers the corpses of individuals who died in unusual manners, told media that he discovered the corpse of an Israeli lady near Sderot whose belly had been ripped open and the baby had been stabbed by Hamas militants. He also stated that several remains were positioned in such a way that they seemed to have been sexually assaulted.

"Her stomach had been ripped open, and a baby was still attached to the cord and stabbed. We saw some victims who claimed to have been sexually abused," Yossi was reported as saying by the news agency AFP.

Yossi, who has spent decades collecting corpses in Israel, told the news agency that he and his crew had reached a breaking point in their efforts to gather the bodies of individuals slain by Hamas terrorists in the country's bloodiest attack.

He claimed to have seen several citizens, including perhaps 20 children, with their wrists tied behind their backs before being shot and burnt. "I saw cars turned over, I saw people on the street dead," Landau said in Sderot, a border village where many people were slain.

"A piece of road that should've taken 15 minutes, it took us 11 hours because we went and picked up everyone, put them in a bag," the 55-year-old claimed.

