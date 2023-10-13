Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Her belly was ripped open on road, baby was there...' Israeli rescuers collecting bodies recall Hamas horror

    Yossi Landau, a veteran corpse collector in Israel, recounts the horrors of the deadliest assault in Israel, which has claimed an estimated 1,200 lives so far. In response to the Hamas assault, Israel has so far hit Gaza with 6,000 bombs according to military figures.

    Her belly was ripped open on the road a baby was there Israeli rescuers collecting bodies recall Hamas horror gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 9:33 AM IST

    Yossi Landau, an aid worker with Zaka, an organisation that recovers the corpses of individuals who died in unusual manners, told media that he discovered the corpse of an Israeli lady near Sderot whose belly had been ripped open and the baby had been stabbed by Hamas militants. He also stated that several remains were positioned in such a way that they seemed to have been sexually assaulted.

    "Her stomach had been ripped open, and a baby was still attached to the cord and stabbed. We saw some victims who claimed to have been sexually abused," Yossi was reported as saying by the news agency AFP.

    Yossi, who has spent decades collecting corpses in Israel, told the news agency that he and his crew had reached a breaking point in their efforts to gather the bodies of individuals slain by Hamas terrorists in the country's bloodiest attack.

    He claimed to have seen several citizens, including perhaps 20 children, with their wrists tied behind their backs before being shot and burnt. "I saw cars turned over, I saw people on the street dead," Landau said in Sderot, a border village where many people were slain.

    "A piece of road that should've taken 15 minutes, it took us 11 hours because we went and picked up everyone, put them in a bag," the 55-year-old claimed.

    Hamas terrorists have killed an estimated 1,200 people in the last six days.  In response to the Hamas assault, Israel has so far hit Gaza with 6,000 bombs according to military figures. 

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Could have another IDF with volunteers Israeli envoy lauds India support amid Hamas attack gcw

    ‘Could have another IDF with volunteers': Israeli envoy lauds India’s support amid Hamas attack

    We are in a state of war against ruthless terrorists...' IDF chief admits lapses, but vows to dismantle Hamas

    'We are in a state of war against ruthless terrorists...' IDF chief admits lapses, but vows to dismantle Hamas

    Israeli elite forces rescue over 250 hostages, eliminate more than 60 Hamas terrorists (WATCH)

    Israeli elite forces rescue over 250 hostages, eliminate more than 60 Hamas terrorists (WATCH)

    Hospitals in Gaza could turn into morgues, warns Red Cross

    Hospitals in Gaza could turn into morgues, warns Red Cross

    6000 bombs weighing 4,000 tonnes dropped by Israel in Gaza so far; 3,600 Hamas targets attacked (WATCH) snt

    6,000 bombs weighing 4,000 tonnes dropped by Israel in Gaza so far; 3,600 Hamas targets attacked (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    BBMP is the main enemy of Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court vkp

    BBMP is the main enemy of Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court

    Famous businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passes away rkn

    Famous businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passes away

    ELLE Beauty Awards 2023: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar grace the ceremony ATG

    ELLE Beauty Awards 2023: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar grace the ceremony

    Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash vkp

    Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash

    How NTPC found itself among Forbes World's Best Employers 2023 List

    How NTPC found itself among Forbes 'World’s Best Employers 2023'

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon