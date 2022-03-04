Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Goodbye my little boy': Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

    Posted on March 2, at 2:42 am on Twitter by a user named Kovak Sorava, the photograph has so far received more than 4,200 RTs and 47k likes.

    Goodbye my little boy Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ukraine, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    Even as Russian forces continue to wage war against Ukraine, a heartbreaking photograph of a baby resting on a Ukrainian army uniform has taken the Internet by storm. The picture, where the baby is seen sleeping peacefully on his parent's uniform', has gone viral with the caption: Good bye my little boy..i hope to see you an other time i survive.

    Also read: Ukraine war: Shakhtar Donetsk youth team coach 'killed by Russian bullet'

    Posted on March 2, at 2:42 am on Twitter by a user named Kovak Sorava, the photograph has so far received more than 4,200 RTs and 47k likes. Netizens have widely shared this photo across different social media platforms. Several users also commented on the photograph, which has left many in tears.

    One user said, "This is the most heartbreaking tweet I've ever seen. #StandWithUkraine️." 

    Another wrote, "Would bring a tear to a glass eye."

    A third user-added, "Breaks my heart a bit. The contrast between peaceful baby sleeping on a pile of army kit is captivating." 

    Here's a look at some more reactions:

    In a video address on Thursday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's defence lines were holding against the Russian attack and added that there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight.

    "We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," Zelensky said, adding Ukraine was receiving daily arms supplies from its international allies.

    He said it had been two years since Ukraine recorded its first Covid-19 case: "It's been a week now that another virus attacked," he said of Russia's invasion.

    Zelensky said Russia's changing tactics and shelling of civilians in cities proved Ukraine successfully resisted Moscow's initial plan of claiming a quick victory through a land assault.

    Also read: Russia seizes Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, fire ‘extinguished’

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Ukraine war Moscow ready with 130 buses to evacuate Indian students others gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow ready with 130 buses to evacuate Indian students, others

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russia seizes Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, fire extinguished-dnm

    Russia seizes Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, fire ‘extinguished’

    Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv

    Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report - ADT

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report

    You know the word Chernobyl Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear plant gcw

    'You know the word Chernobyl': Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia N-plant

    Recent Stories

    What is Netflix Midnight at the Pera Palace all about drb

    What is Netflix’s Midnight at the Pera Palace all about?

    Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida as its brand for electric vehicles gcw

    Hero MotoCorp unveils 'Vida' as its brand for electric vehicles

    Meghalaya becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI-dnm

    Meghalaya becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Virat Kohli completes 8000 Test runs in 100th Test; fans celebrate-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22: Kohli completes 8,000 Test runs in 100th Test; fans celebrate

    Russia Ukraine war Moscow ready with 130 buses to evacuate Indian students others gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow ready with 130 buses to evacuate Indian students, others

    Recent Videos

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon