'Goodbye my little boy': Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

Posted on March 2, at 2:42 am on Twitter by a user named Kovak Sorava, the photograph has so far received more than 4,200 RTs and 47k likes.

Even as Russian forces continue to wage war against Ukraine, a heartbreaking photograph of a baby resting on a Ukrainian army uniform has taken the Internet by storm. The picture, where the baby is seen sleeping peacefully on his parent's uniform', has gone viral with the caption: Good bye my little boy..i hope to see you an other time i survive.

Also read: Ukraine war: Shakhtar Donetsk youth team coach 'killed by Russian bullet'

Posted on March 2, at 2:42 am on Twitter by a user named Kovak Sorava, the photograph has so far received more than 4,200 RTs and 47k likes. Netizens have widely shared this photo across different social media platforms. Several users also commented on the photograph, which has left many in tears.

One user said, "This is the most heartbreaking tweet I've ever seen. #StandWithUkraine️."

Another wrote, "Would bring a tear to a glass eye."

A third user-added, "Breaks my heart a bit. The contrast between peaceful baby sleeping on a pile of army kit is captivating."

Here's a look at some more reactions:

In a video address on Thursday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's defence lines were holding against the Russian attack and added that there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight.

"We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," Zelensky said, adding Ukraine was receiving daily arms supplies from its international allies.

He said it had been two years since Ukraine recorded its first Covid-19 case: "It's been a week now that another virus attacked," he said of Russia's invasion.

Zelensky said Russia's changing tactics and shelling of civilians in cities proved Ukraine successfully resisted Moscow's initial plan of claiming a quick victory through a land assault.

Also read: Russia seizes Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, fire ‘extinguished’