AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: Know musical maestro's unfinished love story

A.R. Rahman, the maestro known for his timeless music, has always kept his personal life private. However, recent divorce news with wife Saira Banu have thrust his marriage into the spotlight. Fans are left questioning the fate of their cherished love story as speculation continues to swirl

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 9:15 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

AR Rahman, Saira Banu

AR Rahman is a universally recognized musical genius. He recently issued a joint statement along with his wife through their lawyer which addressed the issue of their divorce. They informed that they have decided to split after 29 years of marriage. This comes as a shock to many in the industry. The couple have been in harmony for almost 3 decades. Together they are parents to 3 children - two daughters and a son. Let's look back at their marriage and find out how Rahman found the perfect girl in an arranged marriage set up and the three conditions he set forth before he married

article_image2

AR Rahman, Saira Banu

A.R. Rahman, globally recognized for his musical genius, shares an equally inspiring love story with his wife, Saira Banu. Rahman’s mother, Kareema Begum, embarked on a quest to find the perfect match for her son. The composer wanted a wife who was educated, beautiful, and, most importantly, humble. It was during this search that Kareema found Saira, a modest and graceful woman who embodied all the qualities Rahman sought. Their union in March 1995 marked the beginning of a beautiful partnership that continues to thrive

article_image3

AR Rahman, Saira Banu

As Rahman’s career soared, his mother took charge of finding him a life partner. He had three non-negotiable criteria: education, beauty, and humility. While the first two were straightforward, finding someone truly humble posed a challenge. During her search, Kareema met Saira’s family and discovered that Saira fulfilled all of Rahman’s desires. Her genuine character and grounded personality made her the ideal match for the composer

article_image4

AR Rahman, Saira Banu

Rahman and Saira’s relationship has been built on mutual understanding and respect. Before their marriage, Rahman made it clear to Saira that his musical commitments would take precedence, even over personal plans. Saira, understanding his passion, accepted this wholeheartedly. Rahman often credits her for being his strongest pillar of support and fiercest critic, ensuring he stays grounded despite his global fame

article_image5

AR Rahman, Saira Banu

The couple’s love has only deepened over the years. Though Rahman’s professional commitments keep him away frequently, Saira has always stood by him. She has often expressed how much she misses him during his travels but remains his unwavering support system. Together, they share three children—Khatija, Rahima, and Ameen. The news of their divorce have left many shocked

