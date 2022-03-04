Ukraine war: Shakhtar Donetsk youth team coach 'killed by Russian bullet'

Shakhtar Donetsk is one of the country's most successful clubs, winning 13 league titles, 13 Ukrainian Cups, nine Ukrainian Super Cups and the UEFA Cup.

Even as Russian forces continue airstrikes and on-ground assaults in Ukraine, innocent lives continue to fall with no sight of an end to the war anytime soon. In some tragic news, Shakhtar Donetsk confirmed a youth coach was killed while defending Ukraine's sovereignty on Thursday night.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine last Thursday, triggering a bloody war in eastern Europe.

"One of our employees was killed; he was a children's coach," confirmed Shakhtar CEO Serhiy Palkin in a Facebook post. "He was hit by a fragment of a Russian bullet."

Just two days ago, two Ukrainian footballers were killed in the conflict. A FIFPRO statement had read, "Our thoughts are with the families, friends and team-mates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, football's first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace."

Shakhtar Donetsk is one of the country's most successful clubs, winning 13 league titles, 13 Ukrainian Cups, nine Ukrainian Super Cups and the UEFA Cup.

Ukraine has been battling pro-Russian forces in the Donbas region since 2014. As Donetsk is located in the Donbas, Shakhtar has not been able to play home fixtures at the Donbas Arena since the conflict started eight years ago.

The Ukrainian Premier League is currently suspended due to Russia's invasion. Shakhtar is top of the table, two points ahead of defending champions Dynamo Kyiv.

Vitaliy Mykolenko takes captain's armband for Everton's FA Cup fifth-round clash with Boreham Wood

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk also took to social media to thank Premier League club Everton, for showing solidarity during these challenging times. Ukrainian footballer Vitaliy Mykolenko was handed the captain's armband for Everton in their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Boreham Wood on Thursday.

The 22-year-old star was given the honour on his return to the team during a tough time for the Ukraine international. It was an emotional evening as the players made their way out, with both sides emerging with Ukraine flags draped over their shoulders.

Fans warmly applauded them onto the pitch, with sections revealing banners reading 'we stand with Ukraine'. Following the traditional entrance music of Z-Cars, the ground then played the popular anti-war song 'Imagine' by John Lennon.

The players gathered in the centre holding a banner in the colours of the Ukraine flag with the words 'Imagine all the people sharing all the world', lyrics from the song performed by the former Beatles star.

Mykolenko played for an hour before being replaced by Seamus Coleman.

