Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gaza's hospitals are teetering on the brink, warns WHO

    In the midst of escalating injuries and fatalities due to ongoing airstrikes, medical supply shortages add to the crisis, hindering hospitals already stretched thin. Vital health services are disrupted, and infrastructure damage obstructs emergency medical teams.

    Gaza hospitals are teetering on the brink, warns WHO
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

    The World Health Organization (WHO) issues a dire warning about the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip, stressing the urgency of delivering essential supplies to avert a looming humanitarian disaster. With a complete blockade in place, time is of the essence, the health body has said.

    Gaza's hospitals are teetering on the brink, grappling with just a few hours of electricity daily, as they must ration dwindling fuel reserves and rely on generators for critical functions, the WHO said, adding that the precarious situation will worsen in a matter of days when fuel supplies run out, endangering the lives of the most vulnerable patients, including those requiring life-saving surgeries, patients in intensive care units, and newborns relying on incubators.

    The ongoing airstrikes in Gaza have led to a surge in injuries and fatalities, compounded by severe shortages of medical supplies. This compounds the crisis, limiting the ability of already stretched-thin hospitals to provide adequate care for the sick and injured.

    Crucial health services, including obstetric care, treatment for noncommunicable diseases like cancer and heart conditions, and care for common infections, have been severely disrupted. All health facilities are compelled to prioritize emergency care, leaving other medical needs unmet.

    Furthermore, damaged infrastructure severely impedes emergency medical teams in the field. WHO has documented 34 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since last Saturday, resulting in the tragic loss of 11 health workers, 16 injuries, and extensive damage to 19 health facilities and 20 ambulances.

    Immediate access to humanitarian aid, encompassing healthcare services, medical supplies, food, clean water, fuel, and essential non-food items, is critical to responding to the pressing needs of a vulnerable population. Each passing hour intensifies the threat to lives, the global health body said.

    WHO has called for an end to hostilities and the protection of healthcare and civilians against attacks. The urgent establishment of a humanitarian corridor, ensuring unhindered access to essential supplies, personnel, and patient evacuations, is imperative, the WHO said, reiterating its call for the safeguarding of healthcare services.

    The WHO said that it stands ready to dispatch vital trauma and healthcare supplies through its logistics hub in Dubai, working in collaboration with partners to ensure prompt delivery to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing. Swift access through this crossing is essential to enable WHO and other humanitarian agencies to save lives without delay.

     

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel Hamas war Israel urges over a million Gaza citizens to relocate UN warns of devastating outcome gcw

    Israel-Hamas war: Israel urges over a million Gaza citizens to relocate, UN warns of 'devastating' outcome

    Israel offensive conspiracy was planned over 10 months, secret meetings held in Beirut: Reports

    Israel offensive conspiracy was planned over 10 months, secret meetings held in Beirut: Reports

    Her belly was ripped open on the road a baby was there Israeli rescuers collecting bodies recall Hamas horror gcw

    'Her belly was ripped open on road, baby was there...' Israeli rescuers collecting bodies recall Hamas horror

    Could have another IDF with volunteers Israeli envoy lauds India support amid Hamas attack gcw

    ‘Could have another IDF with volunteers': Israeli envoy lauds India’s support amid Hamas attack

    We are in a state of war against ruthless terrorists...' IDF chief admits lapses, but vows to dismantle Hamas

    'We are in a state of war against ruthless terrorists...' IDF chief admits lapses, but vows to dismantle Hamas

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Former Pathanamthitta collector Divya S Iyer appointed as new Managing Director of Vizhinjam Port rkn

    Kerala: Former Pathanamthitta collector Divya S Iyer appointed as new Managing Director of Vizhinjam Port

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to launch in India on October 19 Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to launch in India on October 19; Here's what you can expect

    Manipur violence: Sophisticated arms and ammunition found in Churachandpur; check details AJR

    Manipur violence: Sophisticated arms and ammunition found in Churachandpur; check details

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki to be postponed? Avoids clashing with Prabhas' Salaar? Here's what we know ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki to be postponed? Avoids clashing with Prabhas' Salaar? Here's what we know

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-350 October 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-350 October 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon