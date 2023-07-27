Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Freighter with 3000 vehicles is still on fire in North Sea; spark in electric car likely cause

    The tragic incident resulted in the loss of a crew member's life and raised concerns about fuel leaks and possible damage to the sensitive Wadden Sea UNESCO World Heritage Site. Efforts to extinguish the fire and conduct salvage operations are hampered, leaving the ship in a perilous situation.

    Freighter with 3000 vehicles is still on fire off Netherlands coast; spark in electric car likely cause
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    A cargo ship carrying nearly 3,000 automobiles, including vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Group AG and BMW AG, caught fire near the Netherlands and continued to burn for a second day. One crew member, an Indian, tragically lost his life as the fire engulfed the ship. The Embassy of India in the Netherlands mourned the demise of the Indian crew member. The embassy said on Twitter, "We are deeply saddened by the incident involving Ship ‘Fremantle Highway’ in the North Sea, resulting in the death of an Indian seafarer & injuries to the crew. The Embassy of India is in touch with the family of the deceased and is assisting in the repatriation of the mortal remains."

    "Embassy is also in touch with the remaining 20 injured crew members, who are safe and receiving medical attention. All possible assistance is being extended in coordination with the Dutch authorities and the shipping company," the statement on Twitter further said.

    The 10-year-old ship, capable of transporting up to 4,000 cars, was reminiscent of a previous maritime disaster involving a burning cargo ship that sank in the Atlantic with roughly 4,000 Volkswagen vehicles onboard. 

    As of 8:30 a.m. Amsterdam time on Thursday, the fire was still raging, preventing towing or salvage operations until it is extinguished. Authorities are unable to board the ship due to concerns about stability and the presence of water inside the vessel.

    The Panama-flagged Fremantle Highway was heading to Port Said, Egypt, from the German port of Bremerhaven, with Singapore being the final destination for the vehicles. Notably, 25 of the cars on board were electric vehicles, and it's suspected that one of them may have sparked the fire, with the blaze potentially lasting for days.

    Approximately 300 of the cars were manufactured by Mercedes-Benz, while other companies like Toyota Motor Corp, Stellantis NV, Renault SA, Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co reported not having any vehicles on the ship. Volkswagen AG was actively investigating the matter, and Tesla Inc. had not responded to inquiries.

    The Dutch coast guard confirmed that BMW had vehicles on the ship but didn't disclose the exact number. Precautionary measures were taken to prevent fuel leaks, and an oil recovery vessel was on-site to respond quickly in case of a leak.

    The ship's location near the Wadden Sea UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its sensitive ecological environment, raised concerns about potential oil spills. However, authorities stated that any fuel leakage would spread northward, away from the Wadden Islands, due to the current and anticipated weather conditions.

