Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

    Imran Khan, 70, had challenged the maintainability of the case but Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar of the sessions court dismissed the pleas and objection regarding the jurisdiction after hearing arguments by the lawyers.

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshkhana case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday (May 10) indicted in the Toshakhana case. A Toshakhana is a treasure house where gifts that are received as honour from foreign dignitaries are stored.

    Khan, 70, had challenged the maintainability of the case but Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar of the sessions court dismissed the pleas and objection regarding the jurisdiction after hearing arguments by the lawyers.

    The judge announced to indict the accused, Khan and summoned the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in person on the day of the indictment.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE: Surplus food provided 1 million meals during Ramadan anr

    UAE: Surplus food provided 1 million meals during Ramadan

    Opinion Pakistan now deeply divided, unstable that has implications for India

    Pakistan deeply divided, unstable... that has implications for India

    After Imran Khan PTI Secretary General Asad Umar arrested from IHC gcw

    After Imran Khan, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar arrested from IHC

    Argentina govt wanted to cut my head off: Pope Francis makes BIG revelation AJR

    Argentina govt wanted to cut my head off: Pope Francis makes BIG revelation

    PTI leaders call for countrywide shutdown to protest former Pakistan PM Imran Khan s arrest gcw

    PTI leaders call for countrywide shutdown to protest former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest

    Recent Stories

    UAE: Surplus food provided 1 million meals during Ramadan anr

    UAE: Surplus food provided 1 million meals during Ramadan

    Adipurush Know Prabhas' strict diet and fitness plan RBA

    Adipurush: Know Prabhas' strict diet and fitness plan

    Netflixs new docu-series 'Cleopatra' faces backlash in Egypt over skin colour ADC

    Netflix's new docu-series 'Cleopatra' faces backlash in Egypt over skin colour

    Rajasthan opposes same-sex marriage, 6 states seek more time to examine: Centre informs SC AJR

    Rajasthan opposes same-sex marriage, 6 states seek more time to examine: Centre informs SC

    Opinion Pakistan now deeply divided, unstable that has implications for India

    Pakistan deeply divided, unstable... that has implications for India

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon