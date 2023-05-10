Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan, 70, had challenged the maintainability of the case but Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar of the sessions court dismissed the pleas and objection regarding the jurisdiction after hearing arguments by the lawyers.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday (May 10) indicted in the Toshakhana case. A Toshakhana is a treasure house where gifts that are received as honour from foreign dignitaries are stored.

The judge announced to indict the accused, Khan and summoned the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in person on the day of the indictment.

