PTI leaders call for countrywide shutdown to protest former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest

Imran Khan arrested: The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody in a clumsy fashion by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

With the leaders of Imran Khan's party calling a nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest the government, Pakistan is preparing for another day of unrest that broke out in numerous places following Imran Khan's imprisonment for suspected corruption. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordered the paramilitary Rangers to arrest the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician on Tuesday after he barged into a courtroom at the Islamabad High Court to attend a corruption case hearing.

The court later ruled that the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief was legal but the way it was carried out was illegal and decided to proceed against the Islamabad police chief and interior secretary.

The PTI leadership strongly condemned the arrest of party chairman Khan and announced a countrywide strike on Wednesday. They also urged people to protest the "rising fascism" in the streets, warning followers that a "make-or-break moment" was drawing near, according to the Dawn daily. As soon as word of Khan's detention spread around the nation, protests erupted, with his followers using batons to attack the buildings of security agencies, including the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

They paid no heed to the imposition of Section 144 that outlawed gatherings in Punjab, Balochistan and major places in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Some of the worst incidents of violence and vandalism were reported from Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The NAB officials want to bring Khan before a court on Wednesday to ask for his physical remand so they may continue their investigation into him in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which is said to have resulted in a loss to the national exchequer of more than Rs 50 billion.The hearing for his case would take place at the tightly guarded Police Lines neighbourhood of the capital instead of the Islamabad District Courts Complex, according to the Islamabad police.

The Police Lines were recognised as a temporary court by the commissioner's office through circular. When Khan appeared in court, the police warned that security would be tight and that only necessary parties and solicitors would be permitted entry.

A different court is anticipated to hear Khan's case in connection with the Toshakhana case. The date for his indictment has already been established by the court. The former prime minister is accused of hiding the money earned through the sale of official goods, which is the basis of the prosecution.

Earlier, the PTI leadership made the decision to continue the nationwide protest over Khan's detention after a late-night meeting. It nonetheless claimed that individuals who sought to have the party banned had infiltrated the protests in order to separate itself from the fire and violent incident.

Due to ongoing government restrictions, mobile internet and popular social media sites are still not available everywhere in the nation. Additionally, the party has chosen to appeal the arrest in front of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The situation in Pakistan following Khan's detention has also been noted by the international world.Following Khan's detention, the United States has urged Pakistan to uphold democratic values and the rule of law.The European Union highlighted the need for control and composure in such trying and tight circumstances.

(With PTI inputs)