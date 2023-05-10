After Imran Khan, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar arrested from IHC

PTI general secretary Asad Umar was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He is currently being detained at the Ramna police station.

A day after Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was arrested, party Secretary General Asad Umar was taken into custody from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Umar was detained while waiting outside the IHC Bar Association office to meet with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. They had been drafting a plea to be filed at the IHC. Umar was with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee and Ghulam Sarwar Khan in the IHC's premises.

PTI’s official Twitter account shared videos of Umar’s arrest, which showed dozens of policemen surrounding and dragging him, presumably, towards a police van.

Also Read | PTI leaders call for countrywide shutdown to protest former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest

After Umar was hauled away by the police, the three leaders went back to the IHC's bar room. Umar is currently being detained at the Ramna police station. He was reportedly one of the first leaders to call party supporters and workers for protest.

Also Read | Explained: What is Al-Qadir Trust case in which Imran Khan was arrested?

Following Umar’s arrest, PTI leader Shireen Mazari said the IHC had become a “fertile ground to illegally arrest PTI leaders”.

Following PTI demonstrations, the Punjab police announced that 945 miscreants and lawbreakers from around the province had been detained, according to AFP. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the PTI leader, also stated on Twitter that the group was trying to obtain Imran Khan's release.

Also Read | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court: Reports