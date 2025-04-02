user
Abu Dhabi allocates $3.3 billion to become world’s first fully AI-native city by 2027 (WATCH)

Abu Dhabi is investing $3.3 billion to become the world's first fully AI-native city by 2027. This initiative aims to revolutionize government services, economic growth, and social evolution through AI-powered solutions and automation.

Abu Dhabi allocates $3.3 billion to become worlds first fully AI-native city by 2027
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

Abu Dhabi is investing $3.3 billion to become the world's first fully AI-native city by 2027. The government's Digital Strategy 2025-2027 allocates AED 13 billion to drive this mission forward, aiming to revolutionize government services, economic growth, and social evolution.

The strategy focuses on achieving 100% automation of government processes, making services more efficient and accessible. Over 2,000 digital services powered by AI will be launched, transforming the way citizens interact with the government. Additionally, more than 200 AI solutions will be deployed across all sectors, fostering innovation and productivity.

The expected outcomes of this ambitious plan include adding AED 24 billion to the GDP, stimulating economic growth and development. The city also anticipates creating over 5,000 new job opportunities by 2027, contributing to its prosperity. Furthermore, predictive AI will enable 80% faster service delivery, revolutionizing the way government services are delivered.

Abu Dhabi's pioneering effort is a visionary blueprint for the future, rewriting the playbook on economic growth, social evolution, and government services. By leveraging AI, the city is poised to become a global leader in AI-driven governance.

