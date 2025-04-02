This Modi-Netanyahu Ghibli crossover is unmissable as India-Israel embassies dive into AI art frenzy!

Read Full Article

The Israel and India embassies joined the viral Ghibli-style trend, sharing AI-generated images of PM Modi and Netanyahu. The posts have sparked excitement online, highlighting the nations' growing diplomatic and business ties, including major economic collaborations.

While sharing the image on X, Israeli Embassy in India stated, "A #Ghibli tale of friendship India Israel @narendramodi @netanyahu #Ghiblistudio #ghibliart #IndiaIsrael."



In response to their post on X, the Indian Embassy in Israel shared a picture of PM Modi and Netanyahu, which showed the two leaders enjoying a ride in a jeep. While sharing the picture on X, the Indian Embassy in Israel stated, "Driving the India-Israel friendship forward."



The AI-generated pictures have taken the internet by storm, with social media feeds flooded with Ghibli pictures. Using the AI tool, a user can turn their imagination into visual art with the Text to Image feature.

Earlier in February, Israel's Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat, said that the governments of India and Israel are aligned to make "very strong successful business-to-business relationships." He stated that Israel is scaling rapidly to become a dominant global power.

While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the India-Israel Business Forum event in New Delhi on Tuesday, Barkat lauded the government-to-government relationship between PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu and noted that Israelis love to travel to India and vice versa.

He said, "Israel has 10,000 startups, which is in ratio by far the most entrepreneurial country in the world. We excel in classic high-tech, agro-tech, food-tech, aqua-tech, desert-tech and climate change. We are very powerful naturally in defence and homeland security and in advanced industries. So, what we find, these clusters, these business clusters are very relevant for India. And we have a number of companies in each one of these business clusters sitting down and collaborating with numerous hundreds of companies here in India."

"My expectation, and this is the discussion I had with Minister Piyush Goyal is to have another delegation coming from India to Israel where we can have multiple meetings and at the tail end of that process know how to help those companies both Indian and Israeli companies do more business. So, the two governments are aligned to make very strong successful business to business relationships," he added.

Expressing Israel's willingness to boost growth in India, he said, "Yes, we have a number of delegations. We are actually also seeking how to help invest in infrastructure and in companies that are going to do Make in India. So, we want to help boost growth in India aligned with the strategy of Prime Minister Modi and Minister Piyush Goyal on Make in India. This is something that makes sense for Israeli companies. So, we're aligning the strategies of both countries to succeed more."

