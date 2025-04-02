user
Another earthquake in Myanmar: Fresh 4.3-magnitude tremor hits days after powerful quake on March 28

A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Myanmar on April 2 at 16:15 IST, with its epicenter located at a latitude of 20.70°N and longitude of 96.06°E, at a depth of 10 km. The tremor comes just days after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake rattled the region on March 28, triggering concerns over aftershocks and seismic activity in the area.

Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

A fresh earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Myanmar on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). This is third earthquake in just a week in Myanmar.

The tremor occurred at 16:15 IST at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 20.70°N and longitude 96.06°E.

On Saturday, March 29, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar again - just a day after powerful earthquake of 7.7 magnitude caused widespread destruction in the region and neighbouring Thailand and Bangkok on March 28. 

Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Myanmar again, day after deadly quake of 7.7 magnitude

The latest quake comes as rescue operations continue in the aftermath of the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that rocked Myanmar on March 28. The powerful tremor caused widespread destruction, with buildings collapsing as far as Bangkok, Thailand, and tremors felt in neighboring Chinese provinces. According to reports, the death toll has now surpassed 2,000, with Myanmar’s central Sagaing region—near Mandalay—bearing the brunt of the destruction.

In response to the crisis, India has launched Operation Brahma, a large-scale humanitarian assistance mission to support Myanmar’s relief and recovery efforts. Since Saturday, India has mobilized six aircraft and five naval ships, delivering 625 metric tons of humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) supplies. The operation includes search and rescue (SAR) missions, medical assistance, and essential aid distribution.

Also read: Myanmar earthquake victim pulled alive from rubble after 5 days; video captures moment of hope (WATCH)

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed that India stands ready to extend further assistance based on evolving ground realities. As the region grapples with ongoing aftershocks and infrastructural devastation, emergency teams continue working tirelessly to aid survivors and restore normalcy.

