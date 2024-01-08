Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Foreign observers praise Bangladesh authorities for carrying free and fair election, opposition cry foul play

    Bangladesh is being hailed by many foreign observers for the peaceful, free, and fair conduction of the general elections on Sunday. The caretaker government, Election Commission, and authorities did a commendable job in their respective roles according to many foreign observers.

    The Bangladesh caretaking government before the general elections invited Foreign observers from major parts of the world amidst the opposition’s boycott of elections. The move took place after the opposition parties including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) accused Sheikh Hasina's party of preparing to conduct unfair and unjust elections.

    Before Sunday's general elections, Foreign observers from India, Russia, European countries, the Organization of Islamic Corporation (OIC), Australia, the U.S., etc were invited. Every foreign observer who oversaw the election proceedings on Sunday heaped praise on Bangladesh authorities for the conduct of a free, fair, and just election.

    Many believe Bangladesh did extremely well to accommodate everyone in the election irrespective of any domain-specific group. Proper preparations were done by the Bangladesh authorities for the safety of voters in the polling booths especially in Dhaka which has been grappling with violence since October last year.

    No untoward incident was reported during the election in the conflict-ridden areas. Some foreign observers also visited the polling booths before the start of the election to make sure any booth capturing and booth stuffing wasn't happening. Foreign observers praised the transparency in the system of the electorate in Bangladesh.

    Australian observer Shaoquett Moselmane said, “It's been a very fair and free process for people walking in. There's a lot of good security and a very transparent process.” Former US Congressman Jim Bates, “I found the election to be very peaceful, free, and fair. Elections in Bangladesh have the shortest voting hours, from 8 am to 4 pm, compared to other countries of the world.”

    Chandrakanth Arya, an Indo-Canadian Liberal politician said, “We would like to congratulate the Election Commission for conducting a very free, fair, and successful election. I would like to recognize and commend the excellent work of the election commission in marshaling all the government institutions of the state in delivering a free, fair, peaceful, and successful election.”

