    Amid Maldives row, Israel says ready to work on desalination project in Lakshadweep; shares island's allure

    Israel's recent social media post has gone viral amidst the India-Maldives diplomatic row. Israel's mission in India posted beautiful pictures of Lakshadweep islands thus contributing to the promotion of Islands as an alternative to Maldives as a holiday destination. It also expressed its readiness to work with India in the small islands.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    The Israel mission in India took note of the social media storm and joined the Explore Indian Islands initiative. Amidst the India-Maldives diplomatic row, Israel expressed its confidence and readiness to work on the desalination project in the Lakshadweep islands. Moreover, the Indian ally also posted ‘pristine and majestic’ pictures of the Lakshadweep islands with the hashtag Explore Indian Islands. 

    India and Maldives diplomatic row has gone the international way as even China commented on it. Post the Lakshadweep visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Maldives Twitter has hurled abuse at the Indian PM. The row started as officials in the newly elected Maldives government made derogatory and racist comments about the Indian Prime Minister.

    The aftermath of the meltdown in Maldives was the boycott Maldives initiative from the Indian side. Many Indians have canceled their planned or upcoming Maldives trip while Ease My Trip company in India canceled all the upcoming flight bookings to Maldives. Many Bollywood stars and Sports icons in India also took part in the Explore Indian Islands initiative and promoted the Lakshadweep islands as an apt alternative to the Maldives.

    Israel being aware of the social media developments gave its soft support to India in the Maldives row. The Israel mission in India handle posted a few pictures of the Lakshadweep Islands with the popular and groundbreaking hashtag Explore Indian Islands. The post also expressed its readiness for the desalination project in the small islands.

    Israel’s post read, “We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow. For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here are a few pictures showing this island's enchanting allure. #ExploreIndianIslands”

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 5:12 PM IST
