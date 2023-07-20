Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Florida girl severely burned by McDonald's chicken nugget awarded USD 800,000 in damages

    A Florida family wins USD 800,000 in a lawsuit against McDonald's and a franchisee after a 4-year-old girl suffers burns from chicken nuggets, highlighting product safety concerns.

    Florida girl severely burned by McDonald's chicken nugget awarded USD 800,000 in damages snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 9:59 PM IST

    A Florida family has been awarded USD 800,000 following a civil lawsuit against McDonald's and a franchisee. The verdict was delivered after a 4-year-old girl named Olivia Caraballo suffered second-degree burns from a McDonald's chicken nugget four years ago. The family's lawyers were seeking USD 15 million in damages, but the jury reached their verdict within two hours on Wednesday, awarding USD 800,000 for the child's pain and suffering.

    Olivia Caraballo's parents, Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's Corporation and the franchisee Upchurch Foods, Incorporated, also known as Upchurch Management. They claimed that the child suffered second-degree burns from "unreasonably and dangerously" hot nuggets in her "Happy Meal."

    According to the lawsuit, one nugget got stuck in her car seat, causing the burn on her leg.

    Philana Holmes expressed her satisfaction with the jury's decision, stating, "I'm actually just happy they listened to Olivia's voice and she, the jury was able to decide a fair judgement, I'm happy with that."

    The attorneys involved in the case released a statement, describing the verdict as a "momentous decision" that brings meaningful closure to a long legal process. They emphasized that the verdict reaffirms the responsibility of the defendants, Upchurch Foods Inc and McDonald's USA LLC, for their wrongful actions and demands full justice for the child's suffering.

    "This momentous decision brings meaningful closure to an arduous and protracted legal process," the attorneys said in a statement. "Having previously established the defendants, Upchurch Foods Inc and McDonald's USA LLC, as liable for their wrongful actions, this verdict reaffirms that they must now face the consequences and provide full justice. Despite years of denying any fault and, during this trial, attempting to undermine the extent of Olivia's suffering in the eyes of the community, their efforts have been superseded by the jury's determination."

    Throughout the trial, both McDonald's and Upchurch argued that they were not at fault. However, the jury found that McDonald's failed to provide adequate warnings on the food, leading to the child's injury. The jury stressed that McNuggets should be served safely.

    The case has drawn attention to the importance of product safety and warnings, prompting discussions about corporate responsibility in ensuring the well-being of their customers, especially young children.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 9:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    China eyes new naval bases in the next 12 months

    China eyes new naval bases in Africa, South America in next 12 months

    Armed and dangerous World War II bomb found and defused on Nauru Island snt

    'Armed and dangerous' World War II bomb found and defused on Nauru Island

    WATCH Suspected gas explosion rips open road, flips cars in Johannesburg; dramatic videos go viral snt

    WATCH: Suspected gas explosion rips open road, flips cars in Johannesburg; dramatic videos go viral

    WATCH Nigerian man attempts 7-day non-stop crying World Record, temporarily loses sight snt

    WATCH: Nigerian man attempts 7-day non-stop crying World Record, temporarily loses sight

    White House raises alarm over possible Russian attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea snt

    White House raises alarm over possible Russian attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea

    Recent Stories

    Manipur Angry women burn down main culprit Huirem Herodas Meitei's house in Nongpok Sekmai (WATCH) snt

    Amid outrage over horrific Manipur video, women burn down main culprit's house in Nongpok Sekmai (WATCH)

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Rain threatens historic 100th Test between the two nations osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Rain threatens historic 100th Test between the two nations

    football Women's Fifa World Cup 2023: Six players to keep an eye on as the Tournament kicks off osf

    Women's Fifa World Cup 2023: Six players to keep an eye on as the Tournament kicks off

    Argentina shows interest in buying light and medium utility helicopters from HAL

    Argentina shows interest in buying light and medium utility helicopters from HAL

    Kerala bags National Healthcare Excellence Award anr

    Kerala bags National Healthcare Excellence Award

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon