Florida girl severely burned by McDonald's chicken nugget awarded USD 800,000 in damages

A Florida family has been awarded USD 800,000 following a civil lawsuit against McDonald's and a franchisee. The verdict was delivered after a 4-year-old girl named Olivia Caraballo suffered second-degree burns from a McDonald's chicken nugget four years ago. The family's lawyers were seeking USD 15 million in damages, but the jury reached their verdict within two hours on Wednesday, awarding USD 800,000 for the child's pain and suffering.

Olivia Caraballo's parents, Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's Corporation and the franchisee Upchurch Foods, Incorporated, also known as Upchurch Management. They claimed that the child suffered second-degree burns from "unreasonably and dangerously" hot nuggets in her "Happy Meal."

According to the lawsuit, one nugget got stuck in her car seat, causing the burn on her leg.

Philana Holmes expressed her satisfaction with the jury's decision, stating, "I'm actually just happy they listened to Olivia's voice and she, the jury was able to decide a fair judgement, I'm happy with that."

The attorneys involved in the case released a statement, describing the verdict as a "momentous decision" that brings meaningful closure to a long legal process. They emphasized that the verdict reaffirms the responsibility of the defendants, Upchurch Foods Inc and McDonald's USA LLC, for their wrongful actions and demands full justice for the child's suffering.

"This momentous decision brings meaningful closure to an arduous and protracted legal process," the attorneys said in a statement. "Having previously established the defendants, Upchurch Foods Inc and McDonald's USA LLC, as liable for their wrongful actions, this verdict reaffirms that they must now face the consequences and provide full justice. Despite years of denying any fault and, during this trial, attempting to undermine the extent of Olivia's suffering in the eyes of the community, their efforts have been superseded by the jury's determination."

Throughout the trial, both McDonald's and Upchurch argued that they were not at fault. However, the jury found that McDonald's failed to provide adequate warnings on the food, leading to the child's injury. The jury stressed that McNuggets should be served safely.

The case has drawn attention to the importance of product safety and warnings, prompting discussions about corporate responsibility in ensuring the well-being of their customers, especially young children.