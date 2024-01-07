First India, now Caribbean... Canada PM Justin Trudeau's aircraft faced yet another glitch

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced a minor setback during his recent Caribbean visit when an aircraft glitch necessitated the dispatch of a second plane with a repair team. This incident mirrored a similar delay during Trudeau's departure from India for the G20 Summit in September the previous year.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encountered a minor setback during his recent Caribbean visit, as a glitch prompted the Canadian Armed Forces to dispatch a second plane with a repair team. This incident echoes a similar delay experienced during Trudeau's departure from India for the G20 Summit in September of the previous year. According to media reports, the aircraft issue was identified on January 2, with swift action taken to send a second plane carrying a maintenance team to Jamaica a day later. The Royal Canadian Air Force's CC-144 Challenger aircraft, a recent acquisition, was at the centre of the glitch.

Despite the hiccup, Trudeau managed to adhere to his travel schedule, returning on January 4 without further delays. This incident adds to a series of mishaps in Trudeau's recent travel history. In September, his departure from Delhi was delayed due to an unspecified mechanical glitch. In 2019, during his re-election campaign, a collision involving a bus carrying journalists and an aircraft chartered by Trudeau's Liberal Party created chaos.

Later that year, he had to switch to a backup plane for a NATO summit in London after the original suffered hangar damage. Unfortunately, complications with the backup aircraft led to Trudeau opting for a third one for his return journey.

