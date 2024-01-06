Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing as mid-cabin exit door detaches just after takeoff (WATCH)

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX experiences mid-air emergency as a door detaches minutes after takeoff, prompting a safe emergency landing and investigation by the NTSB.

An emergency situation unfolded on Saturday for an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX when one of its doors unexpectedly blew open mid-air, mere minutes after takeoff. Videos captured by passengers reveal that the mid-cabin exit door had entirely detached from the aircraft.

"AS1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA (California) experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available," Alaska Airlines said in a post on X.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stated on X that it is currently conducting an investigation into an incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

The aircraft attained a peak altitude of 16,325 feet before being safely diverted back to Portland, as reported by the real-time aircraft movement monitor Flightradar24 in a social media update.

The Boeing 737 MAX implicated in today's incident was handed over to Alaska Airlines on October 1, 2023, and commenced commercial operations on November 11, 2023, completing only 145 flights since then, according to Flightradar24.

The 737-9 MAX is equipped with a rear cabin exit door located behind the wings but before the rear exit door. This feature is activated in configurations with dense seating to adhere to evacuation standards. However, Flightradar24 noted that these doors remain inactive on Alaska Airlines' aircraft and are permanently "plugged."