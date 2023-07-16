Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FBI unearths disturbing decor: 40 human skulls and remains found in Kentucky man's home

    FBI finds dozens of human remains and skulls used for decoration in a man's house in Kentucky, linked to the Harvard morgue trafficking scheme.

    FBI unearths disturbing decor: 40 human skulls and remains found in Kentucky man's home
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    The FBI discovered human skulls and other remains used for decoration in a man's house in Kentucky. James Nott, 39, was found with dozens of human remains after a search warrant was executed in Mt. Washington. The case is linked to the Harvard morgue trafficking scheme involving stolen human remains from Harvard Medical School's morgue.

    During the search, Nott responded to the FBI that only his "dead friends" were in his home. The authorities found 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs, hip bones, and a Harvard Medical School bag.

    Nott is accused of selling human remains and using them as creepy home decor. Although not charged for crimes related to the body parts, he faces a federal charge of possession of a firearm due to being a convicted felon.

    Nott had contacts with individuals involved in selling human organs and skin, like Jeremy Pauley in Pennsylvania. Pauley revealed details about the network of body part sellers during the investigation.

    Further investigation led to the discovery that Cedric Lodge, a former Harvard Medical School employee, allowed buyers to select parts of corpses for sale at the mortuary unit. Lodge is now facing federal charges related to stealing, selling, and shipping body parts.

    The FBI found out about Nott and Pauley through their Facebook messages. Nott is currently held without bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for August 4.

