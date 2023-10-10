Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Executions at point blank; burning houses with people inside them...' New Hamas horror video emerges (WATCH)

    While equating Hamas with Islamic State terrorists, the Israeli Foreign Ministry post claimed that terrorists were burning houses with people inside them. 

    Executions at point blank; burning houses with people inside them...' New Hamas horror video emerges
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    Videos of barbarity unleashed by Palestinian terrorist outfit Hamas during their sudden attack on Israel continue to emerge on social media. One such video, shared by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, showed Hamas gunmen carrying out executions at point-blank range. While equating Hamas with Islamic State terrorists, the foreign ministry post claimed that terrorists were burning houses with people inside them. 

    Israel is grappling with a devastating attack launched by Hamas operatives who breached the border fence amidst a barrage of rocket fire, resulting in over 900 casualties within Israel. In response, Israel has initiated a massive aerial and artillery assault on Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip. Amid this conflict, earlier today, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared images of fallen Israeli soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the battle against Hamas.

    The IDF expressed its solidarity with the families of these fallen soldiers, underscoring their commitment to preserving their memory. A total of 73 Israeli soldiers have tragically lost their lives in the ongoing war, according to reports from the Times of Israel.

    Simultaneously, disturbing images and videos circulating on social media depict Hamas fighters dragging Israeli soldiers and civilians through the streets of Gaza. Other graphic visuals reveal injured Israeli individuals, their hands bound, being forcibly transported in Hamas vehicles. Numerous legal and security experts in Israel have characterized Hamas' actions as war crimes, potentially constituting crimes against humanity, given the deliberate and extensive assault on civilians.

    Hamas, in response, issued threats to harm hostages if the Israeli army conducted airstrikes without prior warnings targeting Gaza residents. In retaliation, Israel has continued its offensive against Hamas targets in Gaza and reported the discovery of 1,500 terrorists' bodies in southern towns recaptured by the army near the Palestinian enclave.

    Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has pledged to reduce Hamas-controlled areas to rubble, prompting concerns from the United Nations regarding potential violations of international humanitarian law. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need for Israel to conduct military operations in strict compliance with these legal principles, while recognizing Israel's legitimate security concerns.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gaza war-torn landscape: Drone footage displays havoc after Israeli bombardment WATCH AJR

    Gaza's war-torn landscape: Drone footage displays havoc after Israeli bombardment (WATCH)

    As war rages on, Israel successfully freeze cryptocurrency accounts linked to Hamas fundraising snt

    As war rages on, Israel successfully freeze cryptocurrency accounts linked to Hamas fundraising

    Fact Check: Viral video of tower collapse in Gaza is NOT from Israel- Hamas war rkn

    Fact Check: Viral video of tower collapse in Gaza is NOT from Israel- Hamas war

    Canada-based SFJ terror group head Gurpatwant Pannu threatens India with Hamas-like strikes AJR

    Canada-based SFJ terror group head Gurpatwant Pannu threatens India with Hamas-like strikes | WATCH

    Israel festival attack survivor narrates Hamas horror Hid under dead bodies for 7 hours; lucky to survive

    'Hid under dead bodies for 7 hours; lucky to survive...' Israel festival attack survivor narrates Hamas horror

    Recent Stories

    Veteran economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen passes away at 89 AJR

    BREAKING: Veteran economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen passes away at 89

    Gaza war-torn landscape: Drone footage displays havoc after Israeli bombardment WATCH AJR

    Gaza's war-torn landscape: Drone footage displays havoc after Israeli bombardment (WATCH)

    5 easy natural tips for teeth whitening anr eai

    5 easy natural tips for teeth whitening

    Love Naruto? 7 anime to watch if you are Uzumaki's fan RBA EAI

    Love Naruto? 7 anime to watch if you are Uzumaki's fan

    Bengaluru metro's purple line sees commuter surge on Day 1, peak hour woes shared vkp

    Bengaluru metro's purple line sees commuter surge on Day 1, peak hour woes shared

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon