Driver killed, 20 injured as tourist bus rams into pillar in Turkiye's Antalya; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH)

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Manavgat district of Antalya, Turkiye, involving a tourist minibus carrying Russian and Belarusian tourists. According to reports from the IHA news agency, the minibus, which was transporting tourists from Alanya hotels to Antalya airport, collided with a concrete pillar at the Democracy Bridge interchange on the Manavgat ring road.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the complete collapse of the minibus's front section. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, where they found multiple passengers and the driver injured. Tragically, the driver succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Reports indicate that among the passengers, 16 were Russian citizens and four were Belarusian. A total of 20 passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees and were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The exact number and severity of injuries are currently being assessed by medical personnel.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine its cause. The incident has sparked deep concern among local officials and the tourism community, emphasizing the importance of road safety measures and precautions.

Further updates on the condition of the injured passengers and any developments in the investigation are awaited as the authorities continue their inquiries.

