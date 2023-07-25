Dramatic rescue: Man smashes window to save baby from scorching hot car in Texas (WATCH)

A heart-pounding video has gone viral on the internet, capturing the dramatic rescue of a forgotten baby from a searing hot car in southern Texas. The nerve-shredding scene was recorded by a bystander who witnessed the frantic efforts to save the child. In the footage, a crowd gathers around the vehicle, determined to break the windscreen and free the crying baby. With multiple swings, the windscreen finally shatters, allowing a man to gain access to the car. A woman swiftly lifts the distressed baby out to safety. The incident unfolded in the parking lot of an HEB in Harlingen, as reported by the New York Post.

The distressing rescue took place on a day when the heat index in the area exceeded 100 degrees, according to Fox News. The exact duration the child spent inside the car before being rescued remains unclear. Reports suggest that the family inadvertently left the keys inside the vehicle.

The video, shared on Instagram, has already garnered an astonishing 1.4 million views, accompanied by numerous comments expressing concern and relief for the baby's welfare.

Amidst the public response, some users shared accounts from Tiktok that the mother was present throughout the ordeal, but her key fob had malfunctioned, automatically locking the car with the baby inside. The bystanders had to break the window to assist her in freeing the child.

As discussions continued, a user praised the rescuers, stating, "Not all heroes wear capes, some wear long socks."

The harrowing incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of leaving children unattended in hot vehicles, particularly during severe heatwaves that have engulfed various parts of the world, including southern Europe, the United States, Mexico, and China, where temperatures have surged above 45 degrees Celsius.

In light of the extreme heat and weather events, a rapid analysis by the World Weather Attribution group reveals that certain heatwaves experienced in Europe and North America would have been nearly impossible without the influence of climate change.