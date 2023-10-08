'Don't kill me!' Footage of Israeli student pleading to Hamas militants sends shockwaves

Disturbing footage has surfaced of Noa Argamani, a 25-year-old woman, being abducted by Hamas fighters during a peace festival in Israel. The video captures her pleas for her life as she is taken away on a motorcycle. Alongside her, her boyfriend, Avi Nathan, is also reported missing

Startling footage has emerged of a 25-year-old woman, Noa Argamani, being abducted by Hamas fighters during a peace festival. The distressing video shows Argamani pleading for her life while sitting on the back of a fighter's motorcycle. Argamani had been enjoying a trance music festival near Kibbutz Re’im when terrorists suddenly opened fire and launched rockets into the crowd.

She is captured being whisked away on a Palestinian gunman’s motorcycle while screaming, "Don't kill me! No, no, no," as her boyfriend, Avi Nathan, is forcefully handled by the terrorists. Nathan is also reported missing.

The video of the harrowing kidnapping circulated widely on social media. Nathan's brother, Moshe Or, reported him as missing, and the family was later informed about the video of the abduction.

Many individuals who had fled the music festival are said to be missing as well, with hundreds trying to escape incoming rockets and gunfire from Palestinian fighters. Disturbing videos on social media depict bodies in military attire and deceased motorists and passengers on a highway.

According to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical services, 22 people were shot dead in Israel after Palestinian terrorists crossed from the Gaza Strip. The conflict escalated as fighters fired thousands of rockets towards Israel, prompting retaliatory air strikes.

The number of Israeli nationals held captive by Hamas is described as "unprecedented" by IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus. He expressed deep concern over the situation and condemned the actions of the abductors, referring to them as "blood-thirsty animals."

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to take "mighty vengeance" against Hamas, pledging to address the crisis forcefully.