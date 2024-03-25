Deadly earthquake ravages Papua New Guinea as 5 lives lost, 1k homes destroyed in seismic disaster

A devastating magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea, claiming at least five lives and leaving a trail of destruction with 1,000 homes destroyed. Prime Minister James Marape's swift approval of a US$130 million emergency funding package has adhered to the urgent need for support.

A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea, resulting in tragic consequences as at least five people lost their lives, and an estimated 1,000 homes were obliterated. The disaster unfolded amidst challenging circumstances, with villages along the Sepik River already grappling with flooding and landslides.

The earthquake's impact was particularly severe in East Sepik province, where Governor Allan Bird reported significant damage to infrastructure and communities. Emergency response teams rapidly deployed to assess the extent of the destruction, emphasizing the urgent need for medical supplies, clean water, and temporary shelters for affected residents.

Provincial police commander Christopher Tamari confirmed the loss of five lives but cautioned that the toll could rise as rescue teams reached remote areas. Photos from the disaster zone depicted collapsed wooden houses and damaged bridges, underscoring the scale of the catastrophe.

Prime Minister James Marape swiftly approved a substantial emergency funding package of US$130 million to support recovery efforts, acknowledging the string of natural disasters affecting the country. This funding aims to bolster relief operations and provide essential aid to those impacted by the earthquake and ongoing environmental challenges.

Papua New Guinea's vulnerability to seismic activity and environmental hazards is high due to its location on the seismic ‘Ring of Fire.’ Despite its stunning natural beauty and biodiversity, the nation faces ongoing risks from earthquakes, floods, landslides, and other climatic events.

Efforts to address the aftermath of the earthquake and support affected communities are ongoing, with authorities and relief organizations mobilizing resources to assist those in need in the emergency hour.