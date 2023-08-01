Daring daylight heist: Armed gang robs luxury jewellery store Piaget of millions in Paris

Armed gang robs a Paris store of luxury jewellery and watch brand Piaget, making off with 10 to 15 million euros worth of goods in broad daylight.

In a daring daylight robbery, an armed gang targeted a luxury jewellery and watch store, Piaget, in Paris, making off with a staggering 10 to 15 million euros worth of goods. The incident took place on Tuesday, involving three individuals, at least one of whom was carrying a weapon. The criminals swiftly fled the scene with their loot, which included high-end watches and jewellery.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the robbery, as reported by the police. The targeted store is located on the renowned Rue de la Paix, situated near the prestigious Place Vendome, which houses several high-end jewellery brand outlets in the heart of the French capital.

This area has seen such audacious heists before, with the most recent one taking place in April, when three individuals on motorbikes robbed the Bulgari store, escaping with several million euros worth of jewellery.

Piaget, a luxury watch brand founded in Switzerland, crafts timepieces with price tags that can reach several tens of thousands of euros. It also offers high-end jewellery to its clientele. As a subsidiary of the Richemont group, Piaget is in the company of other esteemed luxury goods brands like Cartier, Baume and Mercier, Chloe, and Van Cleef and Arpels, all under the same ownership.

The authorities are conducting an investigation into this daring robbery, as the stolen goods' substantial value poses a significant concern for both the business and the security of the area.