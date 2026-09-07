US Ambassador Sergio Gor hailed the India-US space partnership's evolution from cooperation to 'co-creation', highlighting complementary strengths. He said the US brings private capital while India offers engineering talent and a strong startup sector.

India-US Partnership Enters 'Co-creation' Phase

US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Monday hailed how the India-US space partnership has moved beyond cooperation to “co-creation”, with the two countries “co-designing instruments, co-funding startups, and co-authoring the future of human discovery.”

Speaking at the Bengaluru Space Expo 2026, Gor said the two countries were bringing complementary strengths to the partnership, with the US contributing private capital and mature commercial ecosystems, while India brings engineering expertise, scientific talent and a strong startup sector.

“A few weeks ago, at the 9th U.S.-India Civil Space Joint Working Group, right here in Bengaluru, we saw profound transformation taking place. Those discussions affirmed that our partnership is no longer just about cooperation; it is about co-creation. We are no longer just sharing data; we are co-designing instruments, co-funding startups, and co-authoring the future of human discovery,” Gor said.

Space as an Engine for the Global Economy

He said space had emerged as an engine of the global economy, powering navigation and communications while also contributing to artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

“Space is no longer a luxury for national pride; today it is the engine of the 21st-century global economy. It powers our navigation, it secures our communications, it trains our artificial intelligence, and it accelerates advanced manufacturing,” the US envoy said.

A 'Dream Team' with Complementary Strengths

Highlighting the strengths of both countries, Gor said, “In this modern-day space race, the United States brings world-class private capital and mature commercial ecosystems. India brings world-class engineering, extraordinary scientific talent, and a fearless startup sector.”

“The resulting partnership creates a new dream team that can and will do wonders,” he added.

The TRUST Initiative

Gor also said space was at the centre of the TRUST initiative established by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Modi recognised this synergy when they established the TRUST initiative — Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology. And space sits directly at the centre of TRUST,” he said.

Strengthening Broader Bilateral Ties

He further said the US had launched the TRUST Fellowship and was expanding the US Commercial Service in Bengaluru to strengthen commercial ties between American companies and Indian innovators.

“We launched the TRUST Fellowship, bringing our top researchers together. Because technology is powerful, but people make technology possible,” Gor said.

Gor said the broader India-US relationship was advancing across multiple sectors, including trade, pharma, technology and military cooperation.

“Pick any sector, and the United States and India are working on it, and working at levels that were previously unthinkable. Whether that's our bilateral trade, which today exceeds $240 billion, whether that's pharma, technology, military cooperation, or anything else, we are working hand in hand,” Gor added.

About the Bengaluru Space Expo

His remarks come as Bengaluru is hosting the three-day Space Expo, which features an International Conference and Exhibition themed Harnessing Space for Global Progress: Innovation, Policy, and Growth.

The exhibition provides an opportunity to Indian and international space agencies to showcase their capabilities, while the conference highlights key initiatives by the Government of India, ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL to empower start-ups, academia, and industry in advancing the space sector.

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