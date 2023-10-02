Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coffee in space! Astronaut shares unique morning brew experience on the ISS; video goes viral - WATCH

    ESA shared the video with the caption, "Our astronaut demonstrates how she has her morning coffee in space!" accompanied by the hashtag #InternationalCoffeeDay.

    Coffee in space! Astronaut shares unique morning brew experience on the ISS; video goes viral - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    The European Space Agency (ESA) recently shared a captivating video on X (formerly known as Twitter), offering viewers a glimpse into an astronaut's unique experience of preparing and savouring a cup of coffee while aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The video commences with astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti transferring coffee from a packet into a specially designed, compact container. However, as she attempts to take a sip, the liquid behaves differently due to the absence of gravity. In response, she reaches for a specially engineered cup, successfully pours the coffee into it, and enjoys her caffeine fix without any issues. A text overlay on the screen identifies this remarkable cup as a 'space cup.'

    ESA shared the video with the caption, "Our astronaut demonstrates how she has her morning coffee in space!" accompanied by the hashtag #InternationalCoffeeDay. This post was made on October 1, a day celebrated worldwide as International Coffee Day, dedicated to promoting coffee as a beloved beverage.

    The video has garnered significant attention, accumulating 250,000 views, over 2,000 likes, and nearly 600 retweets. Numerous social media users have chimed in with their amazement and admiration.

    One user aptly observed, "It's the little things that remind us of the reality of a space-faring civilization."

    Another highlighted, "If I'm not mistaken, she was the first person to enjoy coffee in space with the ISSpresso."

    A third individual expressed their heartfelt support, saying, "I wish you a beautiful morning and send my best wishes to all astronauts. You're doing great!"

    Injecting a touch of humor, a fourth person quipped, "I can't live without coffee! That's why I couldn't be an astronaut."

    Now, let's delve into the fascinating world of these specially designed space cups:

    NASA, in a blog post, provided insight into the development of these microgravity cups, emphasizing their importance in enhancing the coffee-drinking experience for astronauts.

    "The results will validate and guide mathematical models that enable engineers to manipulate capillary fluid physics (capillary fluidics) for designing containers tailored to specific tasks," NASA explained.

    To shed light on the functionality of these space cups, NASA stated, "Touching your lips to the rim of the Space Cup establishes a capillary connection, granting the drinker access to the entire contents. Whether sipped slowly or downed in one gulp, the cup's contents can be consumed somewhat normally in space, just as on Earth."

    NASA further elaborated, "We designed the Space Cup with the primary goal of passively delivering the liquid to the lip of the cup. To achieve this, we leverage surface tension, wetting conditions, and the unique geometry of the cup itself. We are still learning about human-cup interaction in microgravity. The cup's design positions the drinker's nose directly above the fluid contents."

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Scientists whose work enabled mRNA Covid-19 vaccines win Nobel Prize for medicine snt

    Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman win Nobel Prize in Medicine for mRNA COVID vaccines

    Japan moves ahead with mission to Moon with India; aims to study lunar water

    Japan moves ahead with mission to Moon with India; aims to study lunar water

    NASA Rover captures fascinating dust devil on Mars; unveils insights into Red Planet's weather snt

    NASA Rover captures fascinating dust devil on Mars; unveils insights into Red Planet's weather

    Shameful Elon Musk slams Canada PM Justin Trudeau for crushing free speech gcw

    'Shameful’: Elon Musk slams Canada PM Justin Trudeau for 'crushing free speech'

    Turkey shocker: Explosive attack rocks Ankara as Parliament prepares to reconvene; second attacker neutralized AJR

    Turkey shocker: Explosive attack rocks Ankara as Parliament prepares to reconvene; second attacker neutralized

    Recent Stories

    Bihar caste-based survey Explained: Key takeaways from the data

    Bihar Caste-based Survey Explained: The New Equations

    squash Asian Games 2023: Ghosal advances but Chinappa bows out in squash event osf

    Asian Games 2023: Ghosal advances but Chinappa bows out in squash event

    Bhangarh Fort: 7 unknown facts behind the most haunted place in India rkn

    Bhangarh Fort: 7 unknown facts behind the most haunted place in India

    Saira Banu's nostalgic social media post: Fondly recalling marriage with Dilip Kumar SHG

    Saira Banu's nostalgic social media post: Fondly recalling marriage with Dilip Kumar

    Netflix's popular show 'Sex Education' villa, Chalet house for sale at 15 crores vkp

    Netflix's popular show 'Sex Education' villa, Chalet house for sale at 15 crores

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon