    Cipher case: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's remand extended till September 13

    Just a day after the Islamabad High Court suspended his three-year prison sentence on corruption charges, Imran Khan's detention has been extended in connection with the Cipher case.

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's judicial remand has been extended by two weeks in connection with the Cipher case, a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets. The special court decided to prolong Khan's custody until September 13, with the proceedings taking place in the jail premises in Attock city on Wednesday.

    Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain reportedly issued the extension order in the matter of a missing cipher, a classified state document that Khan had brandished during a political rally last year. The charges against the former prime minister involve the public disclosure of the confidential contents of a cable sent by Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, which he allegedly used for political advantage.

    Just a day after the Islamabad High Court suspended his three-year prison sentence on corruption charges, Imran Khan's detention has been extended in connection with the Cipher case. Reports reveal that in March of the previous year, ahead of the vote of no-confidence that led to his removal from office, Khan brandished a piece of paper – believed to be the cipher – during a public rally in Islamabad. He claimed it held evidence of an "international conspiracy" to overthrow his government.

    However, during an interrogation with the joint investigation team (JIT) within the jail on August 26, Khan contradicted his earlier stance. He denied that the paper he displayed at the public gathering last year was the cipher and confessed to misplacing it, unable to recall its whereabouts.

    The alleged cipher, a confidential diplomatic cable, reportedly detailed a meeting between US State Department officials, including Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, and Pakistani envoy Asad Majeed Khan last year.

    On Tuesday, authorities opted to hold the hearing within the confines of Attock jail, where the 70-year-old Khan has been incarcerated since August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. Despite his prison sentence suspension by the Islamabad High Court's two-member bench, he wasn't released, as a judge overseeing the cipher case determined that Khan should remain in custody and be presented for Wednesday's hearing.

    Khan's legal team, consisting of five members, attended the court hearing held within the prison premises. Initially denied access, they were eventually granted entry to meet Khan inside the jail. Khan's close aide and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, is already in custody in connection with the same case.

    The case, initiated earlier this month, alleges Khan and others' involvement in violating the country's classified laws. After completing his two-day remand, Qureshi will also appear at the judicial complex for the cipher case on Wednesday, sources reported. Representing him at the court will be his lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Babar Awan.

    The Toshakhana case was filed by lawmakers of the ruling party in 2022 at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). They claimed that Khan had concealed the proceeds from the sale of state gifts. Initially disqualified by the ECP, Khan faced criminal proceedings in a sessions court, leading to his conviction and subsequent imprisonment.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
