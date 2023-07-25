Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from office for 'black magic' to salvage troubled relationship

    A Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from her office to pay for black magic, hoping to save her troubled relationship with her lover.

    Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from office for 'black magic' to salvage troubled relationship snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 7:02 PM IST

    A Chinese woman from Liaoning province, identified as Wang, decided to maintain a strong bond with her lover by resorting to extreme measures. To resolve problems in their relationship, she stole a staggering over Rs 5 crore (USD 677,000) from her office and used the money to pay for black magic services, as reported by The South China Morning Post. However, her actions eventually led to her arrest when her employer discovered the embezzlement.

    Wang's employer, named Qiao, remained oblivious to the abnormal activity in the company's account until August of the previous year when he finally realized the misappropriation. This prompted him to involve the police in the investigation, leading to the discovery of Wang's deceitful actions.

    During the investigation, authorities confiscated several designer bags and clothes that Wang had purchased with the stolen funds, indicating the extent of her illicit spending.

    The sequence of events started in March 2018 when Wang faced the risk of losing her boyfriend and became desperate to salvage their relationship. Tempted by fortune-telling and horoscope advertisements online, she became convinced that religious rituals, particularly black magic, could fulfill her wishes and bring her good luck.

    Despite being detained for misusing office funds, Wang firmly clung to her belief that black magic played a crucial role in bringing her relationship success, demonstrating her unwavering conviction.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko snt

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office AJR

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office

    Dramatic rescue: Man smashes window to save baby from scorching hot car in Texas (WATCH) snt

    Dramatic rescue: Man smashes window to save baby from scorching hot car in Texas (WATCH)

    Kremlin anti-LGBTQ agenda: Russian President Vladimir Putin outlaws gender-affirming procedures AJR

    Kremlin's anti-LGBTQ agenda: Russian President Vladimir Putin outlaws gender-affirming procedures

    Recent Stories

    Mixed Dal to Rajma Chawal: 6 popular foods of Haryana vma

    Mixed Dal to Rajma Chawal: 6 popular foods of Haryana

    Football Kylian Mbappe's fitness mantra: How the French footballer stays fit? osf

    Kylian Mbappe's fitness mantra: How the French footballer stays fit?

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko snt

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Juniper to Pine: 7 plants best for Bonsai MSW

    Juniper to Pine: 7 plants best for Bonsai

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon