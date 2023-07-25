Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from office for 'black magic' to salvage troubled relationship

A Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from her office to pay for black magic, hoping to save her troubled relationship with her lover.

A Chinese woman from Liaoning province, identified as Wang, decided to maintain a strong bond with her lover by resorting to extreme measures. To resolve problems in their relationship, she stole a staggering over Rs 5 crore (USD 677,000) from her office and used the money to pay for black magic services, as reported by The South China Morning Post. However, her actions eventually led to her arrest when her employer discovered the embezzlement.

Wang's employer, named Qiao, remained oblivious to the abnormal activity in the company's account until August of the previous year when he finally realized the misappropriation. This prompted him to involve the police in the investigation, leading to the discovery of Wang's deceitful actions.

During the investigation, authorities confiscated several designer bags and clothes that Wang had purchased with the stolen funds, indicating the extent of her illicit spending.

The sequence of events started in March 2018 when Wang faced the risk of losing her boyfriend and became desperate to salvage their relationship. Tempted by fortune-telling and horoscope advertisements online, she became convinced that religious rituals, particularly black magic, could fulfill her wishes and bring her good luck.

Despite being detained for misusing office funds, Wang firmly clung to her belief that black magic played a crucial role in bringing her relationship success, demonstrating her unwavering conviction.