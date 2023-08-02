Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China's crackdown on internet addiction among youth: Nighttime ban imposed, smartphone usage limited

    China introduces stringent rules to fight internet addiction among children and teens, restricting nighttime access and curbing smartphone use.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 4:40 PM IST

    Chinese authorities have unveiled new rules aimed at combating internet addiction among children and teenagers. Starting September 2, individuals under the age of 18 will be barred from accessing the internet with their mobile devices between 10 pm and 6 am. The regulations also introduce a tiered system for managing smartphone usage time, ranging from a maximum of 40 minutes a day for children under eight years old to two hours for 16- and 17-year-olds.

    These measures, proposed by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), are among the most rigorous in the world. However, parents will have the option to bypass these restrictions if they choose to do so. The CAC asserts that the rules aim to enhance the positive aspects of the internet, create a favorable online environment, address minors' internet addiction issues, and promote responsible internet usage habits.

    The new guidelines will complement existing efforts to safeguard young internet users by providing age-appropriate content and curbing the influence of harmful information. Over the years, Beijing authorities have taken an increasingly active approach to regulating the domestic tech sector, especially concerning concerns over the impact of digital technology on the youth.

    In 2021, China restricted the amount of time children could spend playing online games as part of its efforts to combat addiction. Additionally, approvals for new games were frozen for nine months, leading to financial losses for several companies, including the tech giant Tencent.

    The latest move by the CAC indicates that the regulatory clampdown on domestic tech giants continues, as evident from the decline in the stock prices of leading Chinese internet firms after the announcement. Tencent's Hong Kong-listed shares dropped by 3.0 percent, while Baidu, a web search and online services giant, experienced a 3.75 percent decline in its shares during trading in Hong Kong.

