Caught on camera: 2 wounded in terror stabbing at Israel's Karmiel mall, suspected terrorist shot dead (WATCH)

In a troubling incident at a shopping mall in Karmiel, northern Israel, two men have been wounded in what authorities are investigating as a terrorist stabbing attack on Wednesday. According to reports, the assailant launched the attack within the mall premises, targeting unsuspecting individuals before being confronted by security forces.

Surveillance footage captured the harrowing scene as the assailant initiated the attack, prompting soldiers to respond swiftly, ultimately neutralizing the perpetrator. The footage depicts the chaotic moments as security personnel intervened to halt the assault.

"The identity of the stabber is not immediately known. Senior officers are holding an assessment at the scene of the terror attack," a police spokesperson said.

Emergency medical responders from Magen David Adom rushed to the scene to attend to the victims, both young men in their twenties. One victim sustained critical injuries, while the other was seriously wounded. Both have been transported to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for urgent medical treatment, as confirmed by Magen David Adom.

Authorities, including senior police officers, are currently assessing the situation on-site to gather further details about the incident and the identity of the attacker. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation, with police focusing on gathering evidence and statements from witnesses.

This incident underscores ongoing concerns about security in public spaces, particularly in light of the ongoing Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. The response by security forces highlights the readiness and swift action taken to mitigate harm during such dangerous situations.

