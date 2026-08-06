Popular Mexican influencer Cesar Gastelum, known as 'Cesarin', was fatally shot while livestreaming with friends in Culiacan, Sinaloa. The attack was captured on camera, shocking viewers. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the killing.

In a shocking yet devastating incident that has sent shockwaves across social media, popular Mexican influencer Cesar Gastelum, widely known as ‘Cesarin’, was shot and killed by two unknown assailants on a motorcycle while he was livestreaming with two friends in Culiacan, Sinaloa, on Tuesday, August 4.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Gastelum was seen chatting and hanging out with his friends during the live broadcast before the sudden, fatal attack unfolded on camera. The influencer was shot a couple of times before the assailants fled the scene, leaving the friends and online users in horrible shock.

Cesar Gastelum, who was known for his comedic videos and sketches, was left fatally wounded and dead, further highlighting the growing dangers and security concerns faced by content creators operating in high-risk areas.

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How Was Cesar Gastelum Shot Dead?

The popular Mexican influencer collaborated with two friends in a fun challenge of delivering food orders while dressed as food delivery riders outside a fast-food restaurant in Culiacan, which comes under the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, known for its drug cartel activity and high levels of violence.

After placing the order, Cesar Gastelum was chatting with his friends while waiting for the food to be prepared. As they were livestreaming the challenge, two men arrived on a motorcycle. One of the assailants pulled out a gun and opened fire at point-blank range, fatally shooting Gastelum in front of his horrified friends before both attackers sped away on the motorcycle.

The terrifying incident was live-streamed on social media platforms, leaving the viewers and his followers completely shattered as the horrifying footage rapidly circulated across digital networks, drawing widespread condemnation and grief from the online community.

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Following the horrific incident, the police authorities arrived at the site where Cesar Gastelum was shot dead to secure the area, collect forensic evidence, and launch a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the fatal shooting.

According to reports, the local authorities are reviewing the surveillance footage and the livestreaming recording to identify the attackers. While no arrests have been announced yet, investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the fatal shooting. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the killing and called for those responsible, including any masterminds behind the attack, to be brought to justice.

Who was Cesar Gastelum?

Cesar Gastelum was a well-known influencer in Mexico and other South American nations, including Colombia, and was widely recognized for his comedic sketches, prank videos, and entertaining social media content with friends, making him one of the region's most popular young digital creators.

Popularly known as ‘Cesarin’ among his loyal fans and followers, Gastelum built a strong presence across TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, where his humorous videos, relatable content, and collaborations with fellow creators attracted hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of views.

It was reported that Cesar Gastelum had over 600,000 followers on TikTok alongside large audiences on Instagram and other platforms. On Instagram, Cesar built a fanbase of over 186,000 followers, while his Facebook page also attracted a significant audience, with his comedy sketches and lifestyle videos regularly generating millions of views across platforms.

Cesar Gastelum’s social media platforms were filled with memories, comedy sketches, and moments from his daily life, capturing the vibrant persona that earned him a devoted community of fans across Latin America.

Now, the Mexican influencer’s death has drawn widespread international attention, shining a harsh spotlight on the grave risks and persistent violence confronting digital content creators operating in high-hazard regions.

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