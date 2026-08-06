While journalists in Pakistan-occupied J&K face disappearances and restrictions for covering unrest, Jammu & Kashmir has seen a media boom post-Article 370, with growth in newspapers, TV channels, and digital platforms, highlighting a stark contrast.

Crackdown on Media in PoJK

The contrast between Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has become increasingly visible in the media landscape since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. While Pakistan continues to face criticism over restrictions on journalists covering developments in PoJK, Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a steady expansion of its print, broadcast and digital media ecosystem.

The latest concerns emerged after two independent Pakistani journalists, Razi Tahir and Muhammad Saif, reportedly disappeared on August 1 after being taken away by men allegedly dressed in police uniforms from their office in Islamabad. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the two journalists had recently reported on the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, where internet restrictions and tighter controls on media reporting were imposed during widespread protests. Their whereabouts remain unknown, prompting CPJ to call for their immediate release and for Pakistani authorities to disclose their location.

The case is part of a broader pattern. Independent journalist Syed Farhad Ali Shah also remains in custody over his reporting on the PoJK protests. International press freedom organisations have expressed concern over the shrinking space for independent journalism in Pakistan, particularly on issues related to Kashmir.

Media Expansion in Jammu & Kashmir

In contrast, Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed significant growth in its media sector after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. According to official records referenced by the Press Council of India, the Union Territory today has 425 government-registered newspapers and publications, including 259 in the Jammu Division and 166 in the Kashmir Division.

Alongside a vibrant print sector, J&K has seen the expansion of local television channels and digital news platforms, reflecting the rapid growth of online journalism. Improved digital connectivity, expanding internet access and increasing adoption of digital media have enabled wider dissemination of news across the region. The media is actively reporting on governance, infrastructure, tourism, education, entrepreneurship, sports and cultural developments, while providing local communities with multiple platforms to share their voices.

The contrast highlights two different trajectories. In PoJK, journalists and international media watchdogs continue to raise concerns over disappearances, arrests and restrictions on reporting. In Jammu & Kashmir, the media landscape has diversified with the growth of newspapers, television and digital platforms, creating a broader information ecosystem and expanding opportunities for news dissemination after the constitutional changes of 2019.