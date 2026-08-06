A dramatic video from Vietnam has gone viral online after a pregnant woman gave birth on a motorcycle just moments before reaching a hospital, triggering a frantic rescue by medical staff outside the facility.

A dramatic video from Vietnam has gone viral online after a pregnant woman gave birth on a motorcycle just moments before reaching a hospital, triggering a frantic rescue by medical staff outside the facility. According to local media reports cited by Mothership and AsiaOne, the 25-year-old woman began suffering severe abdominal pain on August 3. She and her husband immediately rushed to Phu Luong Hospital in Vietnam's Thai Nguyen province on a motorcycle. At the time, she was 32 weeks pregnant—around eight months into her pregnancy.

However, before the couple could even enter the hospital, the woman suddenly went into labour and delivered her baby while still on the motorcycle.

Videos circulating online shows the mother standing beside the motorcycle as doctors and nurses race to help her. Reports said the premature newborn was found trapped inside the mother's shorts with the umbilical cord still attached.

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Medical staff swiftly moved the mother and baby to safety, carefully cut the umbilical cord and began emergency treatment. The footage also shows fluids covering the motorcycle seat as healthcare workers work rapidly to stabilise the newborn, keep him warm and transfer both mother and child to the delivery room.

Doctors later revealed that the woman was carrying her fourth child and had previously been treated at the same hospital for a threatened miscarriage. The labour progressed so quickly that the family reportedly had no time to prepare before rushing to the hospital.

According to Vietnamese news outlet VnExpress, the baby boy weighed around 2kg at birth, which is consistent with a premature delivery at 32 weeks. Hospital staff provided routine postnatal care, including administering a Hepatitis B vaccination.

Both the mother and her newborn are in stable condition and recovering well under medical supervision, hospital officials said.