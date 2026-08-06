Expenditure on PM Modi's foreign visits reached over Rs 74.58 crore in 2026 and a cumulative Rs 550 crore since 2021, MoS for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita informed Rajya Sabha. The highest spend was for the Norway trip at Rs 17.46 crore.

PM's Foreign Visit Expenditure Detailed

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the expenditure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits has reached over Rs 74.58 crore in 2026 so far, while the cumulative spending on his overseas visits since 2021 stands at more than Rs 550 crore.

In a written reply, Margherita stated that the highest expenditure among the visits for which figures are available this year was incurred during the Norway leg of the Prime Minister's five-nation tour in May at Rs 17.46 crore. According to the reply, expenditure on the Prime Minister's foreign visits was over Rs 180 crore in 2025, Rs 109 crore in 2024, Rs 93 crore in 2023, Rs 55 crore in 2022 and Rs 36 crore in 2021. The Ministry also noted that several expenditure figures for 2026 are provisional and will be finalised after settlement of bills, while expenditure for the France visit in June is still being compiled.

Strengthening Global Engagements

The Ministry said that high-level visits by the Prime Minister are an established means of strengthening India's bilateral, regional and global engagements across sectors such as technology, trade and investment, defence, energy and resilient supply chains. It also informed the House that country-wise details of MoUs signed during these visits, while total FDI received during the April 2021-December 2025 period stood at USD 381.8 billion.

Agreements and Outcomes

The MEA further informed the Rajya Sabha that 316 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements have been signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits since July 2021. These span a wide range of sectors, including defence, trade and investment, digital technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, renewable energy, healthcare, education, agriculture, space cooperation, mobility and migration, climate action and cultural exchanges. According to the reply, the agreements are aimed at strengthening India's bilateral partnerships and expanding cooperation with countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania and the Americas. (ANI)

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