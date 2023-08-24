Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BRICS Summit 2023: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invites Saudi Arabia, 5 other nation to join bloc

    This development holds the promise of opening doors for numerous interested countries to align themselves with a coalition dedicated to advancing the interests of the "Global South".

    BRICS Summit 2023: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invites Saudi Arabia, 5 other nation to join bloc AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    The BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has recently seen its membership grow by six more countries. Argentina, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and Egypt have joined the ranks of this influential coalition.

    During his address on August 24, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled the names of the new members, marking a significant expansion of the alliance and setting the stage for increased collaboration among diverse nations.

    Japanese seafood to go off menu in Hong Kong from today; Read why

    President Ramaphosa highlighted that this expanded membership will take effect from January 1 of the upcoming year.

    During the ongoing BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enthusiastically embraced the six new nations. He affirmed India's readiness to collaborate with these countries and expressed a shared vision to continue expanding the BRICS community to include other interested nations.

    Addressing the development, the Prime Minister remarked, "I heartily welcome these six nations into BRICS... and extend my felicitations to their leaders and citizens. With India's longstanding connections to each of these countries, I am confident that our collective efforts will pave the way for a new era of collaboration and shared prosperity."

    'Not surprised': US President Biden, other world leaders react to possible death of Yevgeny Prigozhin

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Japanese seafood to go off menu in Hong Kong from today; Read why

    Japanese seafood to go off menu in Hong Kong from today; Read why

    Not surprised': US President Biden, other world leaders react to possible death of Yevgeny Prigozhin AJR

    'Not surprised': US President Biden, other world leaders react to possible death of Yevgeny Prigozhin

    WATCH Dramatic videos of plane crash in Russia that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of plane crash in Russia that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin

    Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss who dared to take on Vladimir Putin?

    Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss who dared to take on Vladimir Putin?

    Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash: Report

    Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in private plane crash near Moscow

    Recent Stories

    Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT When and where can you watch Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani latest film RBA

    Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT: When and where can you watch Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s latest film

    Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Banerjee says 'Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon', sparks meme fest MSW

    Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Banerjee says ‘Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon', sparks meme fest

    Love Almond milk 6 easy steps to make it at home gcw eai

    Love Almond milk? 6 easy steps to make it at home

    Sports Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen prepare for FIDE World Cup 'Tiebreaker' osf

    Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen prepare for FIDE World Cup 'Tiebreaker'

    Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's 'RDX' started LMA

    Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's ‘RDX’ started

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon