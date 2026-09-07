South African High Commissioner Anil Sooklal said it's difficult for BRICS to have a common geopolitical voice on conflicts due to diverse views, but highlighted the platform's strength in facilitating dialogue and collective engagement.

BRICS' Diversity a Challenge for Common Geopolitical Voice

South African High Commissioner to India Anil Sooklal on Monday said it would be difficult for BRICS to develop a common geopolitical voice on ongoing conflicts such as those in West Asia and between Russia and Ukraine, given the diversity of views and positions among its member countries.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sooklal said that BRICS is not a homogeneous grouping and that its members had their own domestic and regional positions, while sharing common interests as countries of the Global South. "I think it's very difficult for any grouping to have a common voice because of the diversity of views and positions taken. I don't think you have that within the EU, nor do you have it within the G7, and I think it's natural. BRICS is not a homogeneous group. It's a collection of countries that have a common interest in working in solidarity for the global community as countries of the Global South. But we also have our respective domestic positions and regional positions that we have to take interest of," he said.

A Platform for Collective Engagement

He said that BRICS members understood these differences and highlighted the grouping's ability to facilitate collective engagement among countries despite their divergent positions. He said, " And I think the BRICS community understands this. But what we do have is the ability for us to speak to each other in a collective manner, and I think this is the platform that BRICS provides."

Sooklal said countries involved in ongoing conflicts could use the BRICS platform to engage with each other, while leaders of the grouping could play a constructive role in encouraging dialogue and peace. "Countries that may be involved in the current conflict are able to sit and speak to each other, and the leaders of the BRICS could play a positive role in urging them to move towards peace and find a solution to the challenges that they are currently experiencing through dialogue and through engagement. And I think that's the strength of BRICS," he added.

India to Host 18th BRICS Summit

His remarks come as all eyes are set on India, with New Delhi set to hold the key diplomatic gathering later this week. As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees. India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First". (ANI)