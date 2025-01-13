Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Kyushu; tsunami advisory issued

A very strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred in the Philippine Sea near the coast of Miyazaki, Japan on Monday evening.

BREAKING: Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Kyushu; tsunami advisory issued shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

A very strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred in the Philippine Sea near the coast of Miyazaki, Japan on Monday evening (Jan 13). According to reports, the earthquake hit at 9.19 pm local time (GMT +9). The quake had a shallow depth of 49 km (30 mi) and tremors were felt widely in the area.

The shallow depth of the quake caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicenter than a deeper quake of similar magnitude would.

No significant damage or impact is expected from this quake and no particular alert was issued.

Some reports suggest that a tsunami advisory was issued for parts of southern Japan after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits off Kyushu.

No casualties have been reported so far.

