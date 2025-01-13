'Produce 4 children, get Rs 1 lakh': Madhya Pradesh Brahmin body chief announces reward for couples (WATCH)

The head of a Madhya Pradesh government board has announced a Rs 1 lakh award for young Brahmin couples who decide to have four children. Pandit Vishnu Rajoria is the president of Parshuram Kalyan Board and holds a state cabinet minister rank.

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, president of Parshuram Kalyan Board who also holds a state cabinet minister rank has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for Brahmin couples who have four children. The minister emphasised that young Brahmin couples should prioritize expanding their families despite financial challenges. His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, with the ruling BJP distancing itself from the statement.

During an event in Indore, Rajoria publicly declared his initiative to reward Brahmin couples who have four children with Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Rajoria remarked, "The number of non-Hindus is increasing because we have stopped focusing on our families. Our youth have a responsibility to safeguard the future generations. Many couples settle down after having just one child, which is a serious issue. I urge young couples to have at least four children. The Parshuram Welfare Board will reward such couples with Rs 1 lakh."

"Manage inflation, but have four children"

Rajoria acknowledged concerns over rising education and living costs but urged Brahmin families to prioritize larger families for the sake of "national interest." He stated, "Whether I remain the chairperson of the board or not, this reward will be given. Many youths have told me that education is expensive nowadays. Manage inflation however you can, but do not shy away from having more children. Otherwise, non-Hindus will dominate this country."

Later, Rajoria clarified that his announcement was a personal initiative, not a government directive. "This was a social statement made during a community event. It reflects my vision for the Brahmin community to ensure their children receive education and rise to prominent positions," he said.

The opposition was quick to react, with Congress leader Mukesh Nayak criticizing Rajoria’s remarks. "Population growth is one of the world’s biggest challenges today. Fewer children ensure better education and quality of life. This idea that Muslims will outnumber Hindus and take over the country is purely fictional. India will only grow stronger if we remain united," Nayak said.

BJP distances Itself

The BJP has sought to dissociate itself from Rajoria's statement, labeling it as his personal opinion. "The BJP government operates strictly under constitutional guidelines. What Rajoria has said reflects his personal perspective, not the party’s stance. Decisions about family size are entirely personal and should not be dictated by anyone," said a party spokesperson.

