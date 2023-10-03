Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy in search for a nanny; offers whopping Rs 80 lakh salary package

    Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy appears to be on the lookout for a nanny. A job listing on a recruitment website catering to the ultra-wealthy reveals that the Indian-origin billionaire is willing to shell out more than $100,000 (Rs 83 lakh approximately) for a suitable candidate.
     

    Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy in search for a nanny offers whopping Rs 80 lakh salary package gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    Vivek Ramaswamy is searching for a nanny to look after his children. The Indian-origin a billionaire is ready to pay over $100,000, or around Rs 83 lakh, for a qualified applicant, according to a job posting on a recruiting website. Business Insider discovered the job posting on EstateJobs.com.

    The opportunity to nanny for Ramaswamy's two kids is described in the advertising as "an exceptional opportunity to join a high-profile family, contributing to their children's growth and development while participating in unique family adventures." The candidate will follow a weekly schedule if hired. The schedule will be alternative days, which means one week on and one week off. The nanny will earn $100,000 for 26 weeks of work.

    Additionally, the work description calls for the individual to fly privately nearly every week. The advertisement stated that "Weekly family travels, frequently via private flights, are a regular occurrence." Additionally, it stated that the candidate would join a domestic crew that included a "Chef, Nannies, a Housekeeper, and Private Security."

    The nanny team and the nanny are supposed to work together. The major responsibilities will be to assist with setting up the kids' daily schedule, packing and unpacking their stuff for the trip, and signing a non-disclosure agreement.

    This comes after the billionaire claimed a few days prior that many people are dissatisfied by his ascent and think that a 38-year-old is too young to be the President of the United States. “Well, look, we have been taking intense criticism, Shannon, over the last several weeks since I performed well on that second debate. And this is part of the process, so I invite the open debate,” the Indian-American presidential hopeful told Fox News.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 5:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NORKA Roots organises special drive for ID card distribution till October 31 anr

    NORKA Roots organises special drive for ID card distribution till October 31

    Gunman sparks panic and chaos at luxury mall in Bangkok; attacker arrested as dramatic videos go viral - WATCH snt

    Gunman sparks panic and chaos at luxury mall in Bangkok; attacker arrested as dramatic videos go viral - WATCH

    Physics Nobel Prize 2023: Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier receive Nobel Prize AVV

    Physics Nobel Prize 2023 for Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, Anne L'Huillier for work on electrons

    From hotels to public transport, bedbug infestation plagues Paris as city prepares for 2024 Olympics - WATCH snt

    From hotels to public transport, bedbug infestation plagues Paris as city prepares for 2024 Olympics - WATCH

    NASA aims to build houses for humans on the moon by 2040 with 3D printing and lunar resources snt

    NASA aims to build houses for humans on the moon by 2040 with 3D printing and lunar resources

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: India's Vithya Ramraj wins bronze in women's 400m hurdles snt

    Asian Games 2023: India's Vithya Ramraj wins bronze in women's 400m hurdles

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ajay Jadeja appointed as Afghanistan's mentor for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ajay Jadeja appointed as Afghanistan's mentor for the mega event

    World Animal Day 2023: 7 animals that display adorable smiles ATG EAI

    World Animal Day 2023: 7 animals that display adorable smiles

    7 effects of quitting refined sugar for a week SHG

    7 effects of quitting refined sugar for a week

    'Jab We Met 2' in making? Imtiaz Ali responds RKK

    'Jab We Met 2' in making? Imtiaz Ali responds

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon