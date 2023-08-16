Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian man sentenced for mailing faeces, urine to Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto

    A man in Australia sentenced for sending excrement and urine to Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto, revealing a complex interplay of motivations and mental health.

    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    In Australia, a man who sent his faeces and urine to Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto has been sentenced to a two-year good-behaviour bond. Veronica Grey mailed parcels containing waste from various post offices in Western Australia in February. The incident came to light when one of the packages broke open and leaked onto a postal worker in the town of Broome.

    Grey's peculiar act involved placing faeces and urine in 23 postal satchels, which he sent to the recipients under the label "valentine confectionary (sic)," as per reports from public broadcaster ABC. The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to five charges related to using postal services to menace, harass, or cause offense.

    Born in the Philippines and having lived in the United States before settling in Australia, Grey's intention, as explained by his defense lawyer, was not to harass the actors but to express his "passion for the environment."

    A psychiatric report presented in court indicated that Grey grappled with a mental health condition affecting his impulse control, contributing to his actions.

    Magistrate Deen Potter acknowledged the significant disruption caused by Grey's actions to postal operations, underscoring their impact.

    The court's decision reflects the complex interplay of motivations and mental health, emphasizing the consequences of Grey's unconventional actions on both postal workers and the intended recipients.

