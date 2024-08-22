Australia tragedy: Aircraft crash lands near school in Sydney five mins after take-off (WATCH)

Bystanders were left stunned after a light plane crashed in Bossley Park, near a primary school, just minutes take-off, in the Greater Western Sydney region, Australia.

A harrowing scene unfolded in Greater Western Sydney on Thursday afternoon as a light plane, barely airborne for five minutes, crashed onto an oval near a primary school in Bossley Park. The shocking incident happened at 2:25 pm, merely moments after the Piper PA-28 aircraft took off from Bankstown Airport.

The plane, with a pilot and a 34-year-old woman on board, spiraled into an emergency landing after it experienced sudden engine failure, Skynews Australia reported. Emergency services were swiftly rushed to the scene, following which they were treated for minor injuries.

"Mayday mayday mayday, this is TVP, I've got an engine failure," the pilot can be heard saying on the call, showed a video shared by 9News on X (formerly Twitter).

"I'm just next to Prospect, south of Prospect...we're going to be a forced landing," it can be heard further.

The aircraft was significantly damaged after it crashed near Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School, shortly before students were set to head home.

Horrified, parents started picking their children up from the school opposite the park where the plane went down.

"They play sport there sometimes [on the basketball court] it's very lucky there were no kids [there], there was no one around," Lena said, according to foreign media reports.

Meanwhile, dramatic visuals from the site, shared on social media, showed aftermath of the plane crash. Video also showed a crowd of onlookers at the scene, shocked at the sight of the plane nestled in between trees near a basketball court.

