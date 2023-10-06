'Attempts to drive wedge between Russia, India are pointless': Putin warns Western nations | WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Attempts to drive wedge between Russia, India are pointless': Putin warns Western nations

    These remarks come as Indian refiners face criticism for procuring discounted Russian oil after Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine last year. Both the United States and the European Union ceased purchasing oil from Russia.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Indian government is acting independently in the best interests of its citizens, and any attempts by Western nations to drive a wedge between Moscow and New Delhi are futile.

    Speaking at a keynote address in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin stated, "The West is trying to create an enemy out of everyone who does not agree with their monopoly, everyone is at risk - even India, but the Indian leadership is acting independently in the interests of its nation."

    Putin expressed his confidence that efforts to divert India from its partnership with Russia would prove fruitless, highlighting India's status as an independent state.

    Putin also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting India's significant population and robust economic growth. He lauded India's increasing global influence under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

    Additionally, Putin advocated for greater representation for powerful nations like India and South Africa in the UN Security Council. He acknowledged the need for gradual reform within the United Nations to better reflect the evolving global landscape.

