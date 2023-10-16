Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amid war with Israel, Hamas operative's GoPro video captures rampage and ultimate death (WATCH)

    In a disturbing move, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) released raw GoPro First-Person View (FPV) footage capturing an armed Hamas operative ambushing an Israeli checkpoint and attacking Israelis with assault rifles.

    Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group, conducted a series of surprise attacks last week, targeting Israeli civilians and military establishments from land, sea, and air through rocket assaults. These attacks have led to a grim escalation of violence in the region. In a disturbing move, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) released raw GoPro First-Person View (FPV) footage capturing an armed Hamas operative ambushing an Israeli checkpoint and attacking Israelis with assault rifles. The footage ends with the operative being gunned down by security forces. Viewer discretion is advised when watching this unsettling video.

    Also read: Surviving terror: Jonathan Diller's harrowing account of Nova Festival massacre by Hamas in Israel (WATCH)

    The shocking three-minute video depicts Hamas operatives on bikes and in pick-up trucks, armed with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and Kalashnikov rifles. They headed towards the Gaza-Israel border wall. These operatives, organized in a squad formation, crossed the border fence to enter Israel and ambushed Israeli forces with RPGs and assault rifles. Subsequently, they moved to a civilian area and indiscriminately fired upon houses, even targeting the tires of an ambulance parked in the vicinity.

    Tragically, the Hamas operatives killed an Israeli in one of the houses before reloading their weapons and breaking into another house. Inside, they discovered an empty residence with an unlocked phone on the dining table and lights still on. The Hamas gunmen thoroughly searched the house but found no one.

    The ambush by the Hamas operative ended with his death when Israeli security forces counter-attacked, fatally shooting him. The man was left on the ground, howling and screaming in pain, as the conflict intensified.

    Please note: Disturbing video below. Viewer discretion is advised.

    In response to these attacks, Israel has initiated a brutal counter-offensive on Gaza. Israeli forces provided a deadline for over a million Gazans to evacuate south for safety before a planned ground assault on north Gaza began. However, concerns have arisen about a potential humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the ongoing offensive.

    Also read: Israel-Hamas War Report: Revenge, resolve and resilience... everyone is a warrior in Israel

    Israel has claimed that Hamas is preventing Gazans from fleeing to safety, effectively using them as human shields against Israeli counter-attacks. The Israeli military reported that 199 people have been confirmed as kidnapped by Hamas, further complicating the situation. Israel has also announced its intention to avoid striking two roads in the Gaza Strip designated for residents to move south, out of harm's way during a possible ground offensive.

    The continuous bombardment of Gaza has resulted in a devastating toll, with more than 2,670 people, including over 700 children, losing their lives. Additionally, over 1,400 Israelis have lost their lives, with hundreds kidnapped since the horrifying attack began. The conflict continues to escalate, with grave consequences for both sides.

