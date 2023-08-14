Amid escalating tensions, Russia fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea; Ukraine slams 'act of piracy'

A Russian warship fires warning shots at a cargo ship in the Black Sea, marking Moscow's use of force against merchant shipping post-Ukraine grain deal withdrawal, escalating tensions and raising concerns about maritime activities and the flow of agricultural products.

A cargo ship sailing in the southwestern Black Sea faced warning shots from a Russian warship on August 13, signifying Russia's first use of force against merchant ships beyond Ukraine since withdrawing from a UN-mediated grain deal the previous month, according to a Reuters report. This development follows Russia's decision in July to suspend its participation in a Black Sea grain agreement that had permitted Ukraine to export agricultural products through the Black Sea. Moscow's stance was that it considered all vessels heading towards Ukrainian waters as potential carriers of weaponry.

The incident unfolded on Sunday when Russia's patrol ship, Vasily Bykov, fired warning shots at the Sukru Okan, a Palau-flagged vessel, after it failed to respond to a request to halt for inspection, as stated by Russia. The ship was en route to the Ukrainian port of Izmail. According to Refinitiv shipping data, the vessel was near the Bulgarian coast and headed towards Romania's Sulina port.

Russian authorities noted that warning fire was employed to stop the vessel, followed by the boarding of Russian military personnel with the aid of a Ka-29 helicopter. Subsequently, the ship was inspected and allowed to continue its journey to Izmail. The defense ministry affirmed, "After the inspection group completed its work on board, the Sukru Okan continued on its way to the port of Izmail."

A senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the incident as "a clear violation of international law of the sea, an act of piracy and a crime against civilian vessels of a third country in the waters of other states."

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor, stated on X, "Ukraine will draw all the necessary conclusions and choose the best possible response."

A Turkish defense ministry official acknowledged an incident involving a ship bound for Romania and mentioned that Ankara was investigating.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern military command, highlighted that the Russian statement had not been corroborated by other official sources. She called for transportation and navigation in the Black Sea to adhere to international guarantees, asserting that Russia sought to assert its right to intervene in Black Sea maritime activities without consequences. This episode has raised concerns among stakeholders in shipping, insurance, and commodities trading about the hazards of navigating the Black Sea, a crucial route for agricultural product transportation for both Ukraine and Russia.

Tensions escalated after Russia's exit from the Black Sea grain deal, resulting in warnings and attacks from both sides that have disrupted global commodity, oil, and shipping markets. Both Russia and Ukraine have issued threats to treat approaching ships as potential military vessels and their flag states as adversaries.

The situation has triggered apprehensions of a de-facto blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia, prompting accusations from Ukraine and the West that Russia is jeopardizing the flow of wheat and sunflower seeds from Ukraine to global markets. Russia contends that the West failed to implement a parallel agreement to ease regulations for its own food and fertilizer exports.