Amid diplomatic tension, India urges Canada to prevent attacks on religious sites, tackle hate speech

The relationship between India and Canada faced a recent strain when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of violating the Vienna Convention by expelling diplomats. Trudeau linked the expulsion to Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has recommended that Canada enhance its domestic framework to curb the misuse of freedom of expression and take measures against groups promoting extremism. This suggestion was made during a UN Human Rights Council review meeting, where Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain pointed to legislative enactments such as the National Housing Strategy Act and the Accessible Canada Act.

Hussain urged Canada to prevent the misuse of freedom of expression, particularly when it incites violence, and to disallow activities of groups promoting extremism. Additionally, he emphasized the need to effectively prevent attacks on places of worship for religious and racial minorities. The diplomat recommended that Canada strengthen legislative measures to address hate crimes and hate speech.

India's recommendations align with similar sentiments expressed by its neighbors, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Both countries have urged Canada to intensify efforts against racism, hate speech, hate crimes, and discrimination against minorities. Furthermore, they have called for measures to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change impacts.

India rejected these allegations, labeling them as "absurd and motivated," and expelled a Canadian diplomat in response to Ottawa's actions. Canada has not provided evidence to support its claims regarding the killing.

