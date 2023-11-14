Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amid diplomatic tension, India urges Canada to prevent attacks on religious sites, tackle hate speech

    The relationship between India and Canada faced a recent strain when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of violating the Vienna Convention by expelling diplomats. Trudeau linked the expulsion to Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

    Amid diplomatic tension, India urges Canada to prevent attacks on religious sites, tackle hate speech AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    India has recommended that Canada enhance its domestic framework to curb the misuse of freedom of expression and take measures against groups promoting extremism. This suggestion was made during a UN Human Rights Council review meeting, where Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain pointed to legislative enactments such as the National Housing Strategy Act and the Accessible Canada Act.

    Hussain urged Canada to prevent the misuse of freedom of expression, particularly when it incites violence, and to disallow activities of groups promoting extremism. Additionally, he emphasized the need to effectively prevent attacks on places of worship for religious and racial minorities. The diplomat recommended that Canada strengthen legislative measures to address hate crimes and hate speech.

    1962 Ferrari 250 GTO becomes 2nd most expensive car ever auctioned; fetches staggering $51.7 million

    India's recommendations align with similar sentiments expressed by its neighbors, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Both countries have urged Canada to intensify efforts against racism, hate speech, hate crimes, and discrimination against minorities. Furthermore, they have called for measures to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change impacts.

    The relationship between India and Canada faced a recent strain when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of violating the Vienna Convention by expelling diplomats. Trudeau linked the expulsion to Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

    India rejected these allegations, labeling them as "absurd and motivated," and expelled a Canadian diplomat in response to Ottawa's actions. Canada has not provided evidence to support its claims regarding the killing.

    WATCH: Gaffe-prone Joe Biden calls US Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'; video goes viral

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    1962 Ferrari 250 GTO becomes 2nd most expensive car ever auctioned; fetches staggering $51.7 million snt

    1962 Ferrari 250 GTO becomes 2nd most expensive car ever auctioned; fetches staggering $51.7 million

    Enough is enough UK PM Rishi Sunak faces first no confidence letter after Cabinet reshuffle gcw

    'Enough is enough...': UK PM Rishi Sunak faces first no-confidence letter after Cabinet reshuffle

    WATCH Gaffe-prone Joe Biden calls US Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Gaffe-prone Joe Biden calls US Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'; video goes viral

    Qatar court rejects India's appeal against death sentence for 8 ex-navy officers: Report

    Qatar court rejects India's appeal against death sentence for 8 ex-navy officers, claims report

    Football Road to Euro 2024: Nail-biting moments as teams battle for qualification osf

    Road to Euro 2024: Nail-biting moments as teams battle for qualification

    Recent Stories

    BJP to strengthen under Vijayendra's leadership, not hereditary power: Pralhad Joshi

    BJP to strengthen under Vijayendra's leadership, not hereditary power: Pralhad Joshi

    Who was Kedarnath the man who made Bikanervala famous gcw

    Who was Kedarnath, the man who made Bikanervala famous?

    ODI World Cup 2023: England football legend David Beckham to attend India vs NZ semifinal clash snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: England football legend David Beckham to attend India vs NZ semifinal clash?

    World Diabetes Day 2023: Here are 7 ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally RBA

    World Diabetes Day 2023: Here are 7 ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally

    'Pippa' makers issue apology after being criticized for AR Rahaman's version of Bengali patriotic song RKK

    'Pippa' makers issue apology after being criticized for AR Rahaman's version of Bengali patriotic song

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon