Aliens might be 'walking among us' disguised as humans, living in 'stealth' civilization: New Harvard study

The question of extraterrestrial life has long captivated humanity, fueling extensive scientific exploration in search of answers. Despite decades of research, the enigma remains: are we alone in the universe?

Recently, a study from Harvard University's Human Flourishing Program suggests that unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs, might indicate the presence of extraterrestrial beings.

The research speculates that these entities could reside underground, on the moon, or potentially walk unnoticed among humans. Researchers suggest a 10% probability that the real explanation behind the UFO phenomenon could be 'cryptoterrestrial' — indicating they belong to an advanced species concealed within Earth itself.

Furthermore, the study entertains the possibility that UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena, could be spacecraft visiting Earth as part of interactions with alien civilizations.

"While this notion may sound unlikely on first hearing, many observers are persuaded that it is at least conceivable," the team wrote in their new study, "not least because whole swathes of our planet remain virtually unexplored and uncharted."

With 80% of our oceans unmapped and continuing to unveil ancient mysteries like Yonaguni Jima, often dubbed the 'Japanese Atlantis,' coupled with unexplored caves and the far side of the moon, researchers argue there exists ample potential for a 'stealth' civilization.

The upcoming article in the journal Philosophy and Cosmology, authored by a collaborative team of scientists, explores the notion that with so much of Earth and near-Earth environments still uncharted, it's plausible that an advanced species could exist unnoticed. They posit, "If another intelligent species had inhabited Earth (or Mars) long before Homo sapiens, it is possible that we could have no idea."

The paper further states, ''The author became increasingly aware of the depth of evidence and theory that also tentatively supports another extraterrestrial explanation: the ''cryptoterrestrial” hypothesis (CTH) – our focus here – which holds that UAP may reflect activities of NHIs concealed here on Earth (e.g., underground) and its environs.''

The study delved into the concept of "cryptoterrestrials" — purported beings that might live incognito among us. According to the research:

Human Cryptoterrestrials: These could be remnants of an ancient human civilization, advanced technologically but largely decimated long ago. Hominid or Theropod Cryptoterrestrials: This category includes technologically advanced non-human civilizations, possibly descended from terrestrial animals like ape-like hominids or intelligent dinosaurs living covertly, perhaps underground. Former Extraterrestrial or Extratempestrial Cryptoterrestrials: Beings that arrived from elsewhere in the cosmos or from Earth's future, concealing their presence, possibly on the Moon or in other hidden locations. Magical Cryptoterrestrials: Entities such as "earthbound angels" like fairies, elves, or nymphs, interacting with humanity in ways less technological and more mystical.

The study identifies several regions on Earth and near it as potential sites for investigating the possibility of a 'cryptoterrestrial' species maintaining a hidden base.

One notable example is the 'Alaskan Triangle,' a remote and sparsely populated area encompassing Anchorage, Juneau, and Utqiagvik, noted as a significant hotspot for UAP sightings and other anomalous occurrences. The triangle has also been linked to over 20,000 unexplained disappearances since the 1970s, further adding to its mysterious reputation.

The researchers highlighted compelling archaeological discoveries suggesting the presence of ancient civilizations that could predate any known advanced species and potentially still exist in secrecy.

One find is a vast submerged stone structure discovered by a diver off the coast of Yonaguni Jima in Japan. Some marine geologists speculate it might be the remains of a 5000-year-old pyramid, likening it to a Japanese Atlantis.

Moreover, there are unexplored habitable regions underground that offer conditions possibly conducive to supporting life.

"The internal structure of Earth is still mostly a mystery. For instance, it was recently found that the mantle transition zone (255 to 410 miles underground) acts as a large reservoir of water," they wrote.

The researchers speculated that several hundred miles beneath humanity, another hominid species, or even a divergent branch of Homo sapiens, might have adapted to live underground, potentially evolving in ways vastly different from us.

Last year, striking photos captured by Luis Guerra from Atlixco, central Mexico, have sparked similar speculation about a concealed UFO base beneath the Popocatépetl volcano, a noted hotspot for UFO activity.

The researchers also proposed other potential locations, such as long-term bases deep within ocean trenches or on the far side of the moon. These could have been constructed either by an ancient advanced terrestrial civilization or by long-term extraterrestrial inhabitants.

The researchers, however, acknowledged that their findings may face skepticism from the scientific community but urged consideration with humility and openness. The paper has yet to undergo peer review.

They added, “The principal weakness of CTH 4, by contrast, is its utter strangeness, particularly for readers schooled to limit themselves to modes of explanation within the bounds of, say, the standard model of physics. While belief in extraterrestrials is tenable, belief in (something like) fairies is simply not a live option for many scientists."

